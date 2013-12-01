Gallery: Sunweb-Napoleon Games training camp

Image 1 of 23 Sunweb-Napoleon Games' star riders Klaas Vantornout and Kevin Pauwels enjoy some training time in Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 23 Belgium's 'cross champion Klaas Vantornout enjoys a moment of downtime at the Sunweb-Napoleon Games training camp in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 23 Belgian 'cross champion Klaas Vantornout is easy to pick out amongst his Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammates (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 23 Sunweb-Napoleon Games riders are in Calpe, Spain for 10 days as part of a mid-season training camp. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 23 Dominique Cornu, left, will trade in his Topsport Vlaanderen kit for that of Sunweb-Napoleon Games on January 1. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 23 Current and future members of Sunweb-Napoleon Games put in the miles at a training camp in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 23 With a brief lull on the cyclo-cross calendar, Sunweb-Napoleon Games headed to Calpe, Spain for a 10-day training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 23 Sunweb-Napoleon Games team members are logging plenty of road miles at their Calpe, Spain training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 23 Dieter and Michael Vanthourenhout will don Sunweb-Napoleon Games kit on January 1 when they officially join the team, but for now they're in the kit of current team BKCP-Powerplus (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 23 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) enjoys sunshine and balmier weather in Calpe, Spain as his team conducts a mid-season training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 23 Kevin Pauwels puts in some time on the 'cross bike with his Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammates at a mid-season training camp in Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 23 Belgian 'cross champion Klaas Vantornout welcomed the break from competition as his team trains in Spain for 10 days (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 23 Yorben Van Tichelt hams it up during a cyclo-cross session at the Sunweb-Napoleon Games camp in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 23 Belgian 'cross champion Klaas Vantornout leads his Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammates on a 'cross workout at the team's training camp in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 23 The Sunweb-Napoleon Games 'cross team travelled to Calpe, Spain for a mid-season camp encompassing both road and 'cross workouts. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 23 Klaas Vantornout, resplendent in his Belgian champion's kit, leads his teammates through a 'cross workout in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 23 Time to clean up after a 'cross session at the Sunweb-Napoleon Games training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 23 Kevin Pauwels in action during the Sunweb-Napoleon Games training camp in Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 23 Team manager Mario De Clercq gives instructions to current and future Sunweb-Napoleon Games team members at the squad's mid-season camp in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 23 Dieter Vanthourenhout, currently of BKCP-Powerplus, will move to the Sunweb-Napoleon Games on January 1. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 23 Jim Aernouts, left, and Dieter Vanthourenhout get in come off-road training at the Sunweb-Napoleon Games camp in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 23 Jim Aernouts, Klaas Vantornout and Angelo De Clercq (L-R) in the midst of a cyclo-cross session at the Sunweb-Napeleon Games training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 23 Belgian 'cross champion Klaas Vantornout conducts an interview while at his team's training camp in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Photopress.be)

With no cyclo-cross races in Belgium or the Netherlands this coming weekend, the stars of the European cyclo-cross circuit have opted to head south to warmer climes for training camps commencing earlier this week and running through the latter portion of next week. While the Telenet-Fidea squad opted for the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, rival team Sunweb-Napoleon Games chose the coastal city of Calpe, Spain as their destination for a mid-season break.

"This is mostly a program of long-distance training on the road, but I will also include a few sessions in the woods," said Subweb-Napoleon Games team manager Mario De Clercq.

"This break comes just in time for many of our riders. Klaas Vantornout was looking forward to it, he even left a day earlier for Calpe. For Kevin Pauwels it is good that he can go someplace away from the stress. Gianni Vermeersch has been missing his explosiveness in recent 'cross races while Jim Aernouts still needs to build his base after his broken leg."

In addition to current team members, three of the squad's new signees for 2014 are also in attendance at the camp: Michael and Dieter Vanthourenhout plus Dominique Cornu.

The team will spend 10 days in Calpe, Spain and return home to Belgium next Thursday. Sunweb-Napoleon Games riders return to racing on Saturday, December 7, at the C1-rated Scheldecross race in Antwerp, Belgium.

