Gallery: Telenet-Fidea trains in Mallorca

The Telenet-Fidea team has taken advantage of a brief lull in the cyclo-cross season schedule to escape wintry weather in Belgium and conduct a training camp on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.
With no 'cross races this coming weekend in either Belgium or the Netherlands it's the perfect time to get away. Following an intense weekend of competition, featuring the third World Cup round in Koksijde, Belgium this past Saturday and the Superprestige round in Gieten, the Netherlands, on Sunday (where the team's Tom Meeusen finished on the podium behind Niels Albert and Lars van der Haar), the squad has travelled to Mallorca where they will stay through December 5.
Team manager Danny De Bie and 11 of the team's elite and U23 riders are based at a seaside hotel near the city of Palma and hope to both work on base fitness as well as enjoy a bit of relaxation and downtime prior to a period of intense competition later in December.
Racing will resume for the Telenet-Fidea squad on Saturday, December 7 at the C1-rated Scheldecross race in Antwerp, Belgium.
Click here to view the photo gallery.
