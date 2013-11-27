Gallery: Telenet-Fidea trains in Mallorca

Image 1 of 21 The Telenet-Fidea squad swapped out 'cross tires for road tires as they enjoy a mid-season break on the island of Mallorca (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 21 Telenet-Fidea's Tom Meeusen and Nicolas Cleppe sure seem happy to be riding on Mallorca in late November instead of in Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 21 With a slight lull in the 'cross schedule, Telenet-Fidea opted to conduct a mid-season camp on the island of Mallorca (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 21 With plenty of 'cross racing still to come, the Telenet-Fidea team has travelled to Mallorca for some base miles and downtime midway through the season (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 21 Telenet-Fidea manager Danny De Bie chats with Tom Meeusen, Quinten Hermans and Nicolas Cleppe at the team's Mallorca training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 21 Telenet-Fidea U23 rider Quinten Hermans does some climbing on Mallorca (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 21 Jens Vandekinderen, a U23 rider for Telenet-Fidea, munches on a sandwich at the team's Mallorca training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 21 It's sandwich time for Telenet-Fidea's Jens Vandekinderen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 21 Quinten Hermans puts in some training time on Mallorca during Telenet-Fidea's camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 21 No matter wear pros climb mountains in Europe, there's always somebody to run alongside (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 21 Time for Thijs Al to fuel up during Telenet-Fidea's training camp on Mallorca (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 21 Team manager Danny De Bie has a word with Tom Meeusen and Nicolas Cleppe during Telenet-Fidea's Mallorca training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 21 Belgium's Telenet-Fidea cyclo-cross team are on the island of Mallorca for a chance to build base fitness and re-charge the batteries mid-season (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 21 Looks like a few local riders on Mallorca have latched onto the back of the Telenet-Fidea double paceline. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 21 The Telenet-Fidea team are have travelled from Belgium to the Mediterranean island of Mallorca for a mid-'cross season break. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 21 The Telenet-Fidea cycling team enjoy the road riding on Mallorca at a mid-season training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 21 When is the last time these guys saw the sun? Members of Belgium's Telenet-Fidea cyclo-cross team enjoy a mid-season break to put in some miles on the island of Mallorca (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 21 Telenet-Fidea's Bart Wellens poolside at the team's Mallorca hotel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 21 The Telenet-Fidea cyclo-cross team puts in some road miles and enjoys a bit of mid-season downtime on Mallorca (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 21 Tom Meeusen and Nicolas Cleppe set tempo on the Telenet-Fidea double paceline during a Mallorca training camp (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 21 Telenet-Fidea's Wout Van Aert, Daan Soete and Corne Van Kessel fuel up after some training time on the roads of Mallorca (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The Telenet-Fidea team has taken advantage of a brief lull in the cyclo-cross season schedule to escape wintry weather in Belgium and conduct a training camp on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

With no 'cross races this coming weekend in either Belgium or the Netherlands it's the perfect time to get away. Following an intense weekend of competition, featuring the third World Cup round in Koksijde, Belgium this past Saturday and the Superprestige round in Gieten, the Netherlands, on Sunday (where the team's Tom Meeusen finished on the podium behind Niels Albert and Lars van der Haar), the squad has travelled to Mallorca where they will stay through December 5.

Team manager Danny De Bie and 11 of the team's elite and U23 riders are based at a seaside hotel near the city of Palma and hope to both work on base fitness as well as enjoy a bit of relaxation and downtime prior to a period of intense competition later in December.

Racing will resume for the Telenet-Fidea squad on Saturday, December 7 at the C1-rated Scheldecross race in Antwerp, Belgium.

