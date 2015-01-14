Gallery: Riders train in Adelaide before Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 25 Heinrich Haussler and his IAM Cycling teammates plan their ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 25 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 25 Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 25 Ryder Hesjedal and Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 25 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 25 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) in his Australian champion's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 25 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 25 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 25 The sun was out in Adelaide on Wednesday after a few days of rain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 25 The cycling kangaroo is again the mascot for the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 25 Eugenio Alafaci shows off the new Trek Factory Racing jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 25 The Lampre-Merida riders get ready to head out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 25 Heinrich Haussler with teammate and Swiss national champion Martin Elmiger (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 25 Hesjedal and Moser get ready to ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 25 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 25 The celeste Bianchi bikes await the LottoNL-Jumbo riders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 25 Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 25 The IAM Cycling Scott bikes await the riders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 25 Cadel Evans studies the race manual to plan the training ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 25 The BMC team pose for a photo together with team leader Cadel Evans (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 25 Dario Cataldo is making his debut with Astana in Australia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 25 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 25 A huge marquee hosts the Tour Village, where fans can see the riders and team staff before and after each stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The countdown to the 2015 Tour Down Under has begun, with most of the riders and teams already in Adelaide, preparing and acclimatizing before Sunday's People's Choice Classic criterium. The six-day Tour Down Under starts on Tuesday January 20.

All 17 WorldTour teams will ride the Tour Down Under plus the UniSA-Australian team that includes Steele von Hoff and Jack Bobridge. With 2014 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) absent after breaking his collarbone, the race for overall victory appears to be wide open this year.

Cadel Evans (BMC) will end his career in Australia and Pete Stetina, Rohan Dennis and Campbell Flakemore are part of the strong line-up that hopes to help win the Tour Down Under. Richie Porte leads the Team Sky squad that includes Geraint Thomas and British national champion Pete Kennaugh.

After winning the Australia national title on Sunday, Heinrich Haussler joined up with his IAM Cycling teammates in Adelaide and showed off his green and gold jersey during on a training ride, while Ryder Hesjedal and Moreno Moser showed off the new green and black Cannondale-Garmin colours.

Marcel Kittel leads the Giant-Alpecin team and is the favourite for the sprint finishes. The German arrived in Adelaide at the weekend and spent a few hours on the beach to recover from his jet lag before doing some serious training on Tuesday.

