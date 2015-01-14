Gallery: Riders train in Adelaide before Tour Down Under
Haussler, Hesjedal and Kittel show off new jerseys
The countdown to the 2015 Tour Down Under has begun, with most of the riders and teams already in Adelaide, preparing and acclimatizing before Sunday's People's Choice Classic criterium. The six-day Tour Down Under starts on Tuesday January 20.
All 17 WorldTour teams will ride the Tour Down Under plus the UniSA-Australian team that includes Steele von Hoff and Jack Bobridge. With 2014 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) absent after breaking his collarbone, the race for overall victory appears to be wide open this year.
Cadel Evans (BMC) will end his career in Australia and Pete Stetina, Rohan Dennis and Campbell Flakemore are part of the strong line-up that hopes to help win the Tour Down Under. Richie Porte leads the Team Sky squad that includes Geraint Thomas and British national champion Pete Kennaugh.
After winning the Australia national title on Sunday, Heinrich Haussler joined up with his IAM Cycling teammates in Adelaide and showed off his green and gold jersey during on a training ride, while Ryder Hesjedal and Moreno Moser showed off the new green and black Cannondale-Garmin colours.
Marcel Kittel leads the Giant-Alpecin team and is the favourite for the sprint finishes. The German arrived in Adelaide at the weekend and spent a few hours on the beach to recover from his jet lag before doing some serious training on Tuesday.
