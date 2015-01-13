Bobridge and von Hoff lead UniSA-Australian team at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 4 Jack Bobridge heading for third place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Steele von Hoff (NFTO) celebrates his second straight national criterium title (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 Jack Haig won the best young rider jersey on his attempt at WorldTour racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 The men's national road race podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Impressive performances at the Australian national championships by Steele von Hoff and Jack Bobridge has led to the duo gaining selection for the Tour Down Under wildcard team, UniSA-Australia. The Australian race is the only opportunity both riders have ride a WorldTour event having joined Continental teams for 2015.

South Australian duo Miles Scotson, who was crowned the U23 national road and time trial champion last week, and Alex Edmondson will make their WorldTour debuts at the race as will Rob Power.

"The University has been supporting Team UniSA-Australia and giving young riders the chance to showcase their talent on the international stage now for 15 years," University of South Australia Vice Chancellor Professor David Lloyd said. "This year’s team comprises seven exciting and aggressive young cyclists, who I'm sure, will relish the opportunity to show what they are made of and bring it up to the world’s best.

"As Australia;s University of Enterprise, we are delighted to fly the flag for young Australian cycling talent on the world stage."

Also selected for the race is last year's best young rider, Jack Haig, and his Avanti teammate Neil van der Ploeg who returns to the race. Van der Ploeg was another rider to impress at the national titles as he claimed the bronze medal in the elite men's road race behind Caleb Ewan and Heinrich Haussler who will debut his green and gold jersey at the race.

