Porte, Thomas and Kennaugh selected for Team Sky's Tour Down Under squad

Image 1 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Race leader Geraint Thomas with a joey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Geraint Thomas is one of the leading lights of Sky's Classics team. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 4 of 6 British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Richie Porte will lead Team Sky at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 6 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte will lead Team Sky at the Santos Tour Down Under later this month. The Australian ride has been training at home in Tasmania all winter and will once again target overall success in the first WorldTour race of the 2015 season.



