Gallery: Riders recon Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial route

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) will be the final man to start on Saturday in the Giro d'Italia's opening time trial.
Euskaltel-Euskadi scouts the prologue course
Rabobank heads onto the course
Alessandro Ballan (BMC) fine tunes his time trial position for the Giro d'Italia prologue
Giovanni Visconti and Movistar on the Herning Giro prologue course
AG2R La Mondiale is chased by some fans in Herning
Omega Pharma-Quickstep takes a look at the Herning prologue course
Garmin-Barracuda was just one of several teams scouting the prologue course
The prologue course of the Giro d'Italia is well marked
Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini) takes his time trial bike out for a spin on the prologue course
The Androni-Venezuela team gathers at the Giro's prologue course
Michele Scarponi and the Lampre-ISD team scouts the prologue
Herning, Denmark welcomes the Giro d'Italia for the Italian Grand Tour's first three stages.
Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) tested his full TT rig on the Herning prologue course
Taylor Phinney (BMC) was too quick for his moto.
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)
Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
More souvenirs
Pink is the official color of the Giro's arrival
The Giro d'Italia in Herning, Denmark
The Giro d'Italia icon
Rabobank pauses for an adjustment during prologue recon
Herning rolled out the pink carpet for Androni-Venezuela
Michele Scarponi and the Lampre-ISD boys
The official 2012 Giro d'Italia souvenirs
Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan) is looking to be near the top in the Giro prologue
Marco Pinotti (BMC) is looking to regain his top form at the Giro
Denmark welcomes the 2012 Giro d'Italia.
Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
The 2012 Giro d'Italia begins with three stages in Herning, Denmark.
Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli)
Frank Schleck was a late addition to RadioShack-Nissan's Giro roster after an injury to Jakob Fuglsang prevented the Dane from starting.
Overall Giro contender John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) leads his teammates in recon of Saturday's time trial course.
The Giro d'Italia rolls out hte pink carpet for riders in Herning, Denmark.
Thor Hushovd (BMC)
Michael Rasmussen is not competing in the Giro, but the Dane was out to check out the route for stage 1.
The Giro d'Italia infrastructure takes shape in Herning, Denmark for Saturday's opening Giro d'Italia stage.
Giro favourite Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) recons the opening stage time trial route in Herning, Denmark.
Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda) on the Herning, Denmark time trial course.
Taylor Phinney (BMC) will be a contender for stage victory on Saturday in the Giro d'Italia's opening time trial.
John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) finished third overall in the 2011 Giro d'Italia and is a dark horse favourite to podium once again in 2012.
Colnago-CSF Inox's Sacha Modolo and Domenico Pozzovivo recon the Giro's stage 1 time trial route.
Rabobank team members get familiar with the route for the Giro d'Italia's opening stage time trial.
Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar)
Two-time Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
Gustav Erik Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM)
Frank Schleck leads his RadioShack-Nissan teammates in a recon of Saturday's time trial course.
Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders in Herning, Denmark for the start of the Giro d'Italia.
Amazingly, the 2012 Giro d'Italia will be the first Italian Grand Tour for Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
Five-time Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti (BMC) will be looking for a good result on Saturday's opening Giro stage.
Italian road champion Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) checks out Saturday's time trial course.
RadioShack-Nissan's Daniele Bennati and Giocomo Nizzolo on the time trial course in Herning, Denmark.
Roman Kreuziger (Astana) is a contender for a podium finish in the 2012 Giro d'Italia.
Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli) hams it up for the photographers.
The 2012
Giro d'Italia kicks off on Saturday with a three-day stint in Herning, Denmark, beginning with the 8.7km opening stage individual time trial.
Today the 198 starters of the Italian Grand Tour familiarised themselves with the time trial parcours, in search of the best lines throughout the route in hopes of saving critical time in the race of truth.
Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli) will be the first rider out of the start house at 3:40pm local time, with 2011 Giro champion Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) the final rider to start at 7:19pm.
Following Rodriguez, the Giro riders will continue to start at one-minute intervals until the final 22 riders, who will have a two-minute gap between starts.
Some notable riders and their start times include Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Barracuda, 4:33pm; Roman Kreuziger (Astana), 4:54pm; Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan), 5:46pm; Mark Cavendish (Sky), 5:55pm; Marco Pinotti (BMC), 5:57pm; Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), 6:35pm; Jose Rujano (Androni-Giocatolli), 6:37pm; Geraint Thomas (Sky), 6:43pm; Taylor Phinney (BMC), 6:47pm; Gustav Erik Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM), 6:57pm; Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda), 7:01pm; Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), 7:07pm; Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), 7:09pm; Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), 7:13pm; and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), 7:19pm.