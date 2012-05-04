Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial start order
Jackson Rodriguez first rider off at 3:40pm
|1
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|15:40:00
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:41:00
|3
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15:42:00
|4
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|15:43:00
|5
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:44:00
|6
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:45:00
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15:46:00
|8
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|15:47:00
|9
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:48:00
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15:49:00
|11
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:50:00
|12
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:51:00
|13
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|15:52:00
|14
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|15:53:00
|15
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15:54:00
|16
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|15:55:00
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|15:56:00
|18
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15:57:00
|19
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:58:00
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15:59:00
|21
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|16:00:00
|22
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16:01:00
|23
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16:02:00
|24
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16:03:00
|25
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|16:04:00
|26
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16:05:00
|27
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:06:00
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:07:00
|29
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|16:08:00
|30
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|16:09:00
|31
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|16:10:00
|32
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16:11:00
|33
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16:12:00
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:13:00
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16:14:00
|36
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:15:00
|37
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16:16:00
|38
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|16:17:00
|39
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|16:18:00
|40
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|16:19:00
|41
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16:20:00
|42
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:21:00
|43
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|16:22:00
|44
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16:23:00
|45
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|16:24:00
|46
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16:25:00
|47
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16:26:00
|48
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16:27:00
|49
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:28:00
|50
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16:29:00
|51
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16:30:00
|52
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16:31:00
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16:32:00
|54
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16:33:00
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16:34:00
|56
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:35:00
|57
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|16:36:00
|58
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:37:00
|59
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16:38:00
|60
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|16:39:00
|61
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|16:40:00
|62
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|16:41:00
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16:42:00
|64
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:43:00
|65
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|16:44:00
|66
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16:45:00
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16:46:00
|68
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16:47:00
|69
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|16:48:00
|70
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|16:49:00
|71
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:50:00
|72
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16:51:00
|73
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16:52:00
|74
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16:53:00
|75
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|16:54:00
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16:55:00
|77
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16:56:00
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:57:00
|79
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|16:58:00
|80
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:59:00
|81
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17:00:00
|82
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|17:01:00
|83
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|17:02:00
|84
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|17:03:00
|85
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17:04:00
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17:05:00
|87
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|17:06:00
|88
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17:07:00
|89
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17:08:00
|90
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17:09:00
|91
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|17:10:00
|92
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17:11:00
|93
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:12:00
|94
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17:13:00
|95
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17:14:00
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17:15:00
|97
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|17:16:00
|98
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17:17:00
|99
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17:18:00
|100
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:19:00
|101
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|17:20:00
|102
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:21:00
|103
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17:22:00
|104
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|17:23:00
|105
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|17:24:00
|106
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|17:25:00
|107
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17:26:00
|108
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17:27:00
|109
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|17:28:00
|110
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|17:29:00
|111
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17:30:00
|112
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17:31:00
|113
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|17:32:00
|114
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|17:33:00
|115
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:34:00
|116
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17:35:00
|117
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17:36:00
|118
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|17:37:00
|119
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17:38:00
|120
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17:39:00
|121
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17:40:00
|122
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:41:00
|123
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|17:42:00
|124
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:43:00
|125
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17:44:00
|126
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|17:45:00
|127
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|17:46:00
|128
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|17:47:00
|129
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17:48:00
|130
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17:49:00
|131
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|17:50:00
|132
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17:51:00
|133
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17:52:00
|134
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17:53:00
|135
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17:54:00
|136
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17:55:00
|137
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17:56:00
|138
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17:57:00
|139
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|17:58:00
|140
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17:59:00
|141
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18:00:00
|142
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18:01:00
|143
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18:02:00
|144
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18:03:00
|145
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|18:04:00
|146
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|18:05:00
|147
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18:06:00
|148
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|18:07:00
|149
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|18:08:00
|150
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|18:09:00
|151
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18:10:00
|152
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18:11:00
|153
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|18:12:00
|154
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18:13:00
|155
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|18:14:00
|156
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18:15:00
|157
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|18:16:00
|158
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|18:17:00
|159
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:18:00
|160
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|18:19:00
|161
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18:20:00
|162
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18:21:00
|163
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18:22:00
|164
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18:23:00
|165
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18:24:00
|166
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18:25:00
|167
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|18:26:00
|168
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|18:27:00
|169
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18:28:00
|170
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|18:29:00
|171
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|18:30:00
|172
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|18:31:00
|173
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18:32:00
|174
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18:33:00
|175
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|18:34:00
|176
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18:35:00
|177
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|18:37:00
|178
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18:39:00
|179
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|18:41:00
|180
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18:43:00
|181
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:45:00
|182
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18:47:00
|183
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|18:49:00
|184
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18:51:00
|185
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18:53:00
|186
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18:55:00
|187
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18:57:00
|188
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18:59:00
|189
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|19:01:00
|190
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|19:03:00
|191
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|19:05:00
|192
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|19:07:00
|193
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|19:09:00
|194
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|19:11:00
|195
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19:13:00
|196
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19:15:00
|197
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|19:17:00
|198
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19:19:00
