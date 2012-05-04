Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 1 time trial start order

Jackson Rodriguez first rider off at 3:40pm

Giro d'Italia stage 1 start order
1Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli15:40:00
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:41:00
3Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank15:42:00
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling15:43:00
5Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15:44:00
6Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:45:00
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15:46:00
8Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat15:47:00
9Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:48:00
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15:49:00
11Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15:50:00
12Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:51:00
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda15:52:00
14Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team15:53:00
15Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15:54:00
16Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team15:55:00
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan15:56:00
18Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia15:57:00
19Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15:58:00
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team15:59:00
21Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp16:00:00
22Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD16:01:00
23Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16:02:00
24Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16:03:00
25Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank16:04:00
26Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling16:05:00
27Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16:06:00
28Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:07:00
29Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team16:08:00
30Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat16:09:00
31Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team16:10:00
32Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16:11:00
33Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16:12:00
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:13:00
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16:14:00
36Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team16:15:00
37Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16:16:00
38Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team16:17:00
39Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan16:18:00
40Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia16:19:00
41Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale16:20:00
42Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:21:00
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp16:22:00
44Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD16:23:00
45Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli16:24:00
46Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16:25:00
47Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank16:26:00
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling16:27:00
49Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16:28:00
50Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team16:29:00
51Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16:30:00
52Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat16:31:00
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team16:32:00
54Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16:33:00
55Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16:34:00
56Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:35:00
57Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda16:36:00
58Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team16:37:00
59Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16:38:00
60Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team16:39:00
61Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan16:40:00
62Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia16:41:00
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16:42:00
64Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:43:00
65Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp16:44:00
66Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD16:45:00
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16:46:00
68Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16:47:00
69Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank16:48:00
70Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling16:49:00
71Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi16:50:00
72Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team16:51:00
73Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16:52:00
74Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat16:53:00
75Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team16:54:00
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16:55:00
77Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16:56:00
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale16:57:00
79Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda16:58:00
80José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team16:59:00
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox17:00:00
82Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team17:01:00
83Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan17:02:00
84Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia17:03:00
85Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17:04:00
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team17:05:00
87Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp17:06:00
88Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD17:07:00
89Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17:08:00
90Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17:09:00
91Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank17:10:00
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling17:11:00
93Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17:12:00
94Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team17:13:00
95Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team17:14:00
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17:15:00
97Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team17:16:00
98Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17:17:00
99Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17:18:00
100Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale17:19:00
101Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda17:20:00
102Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team17:21:00
103Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox17:22:00
104Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team17:23:00
105Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan17:24:00
106Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia17:25:00
107Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale17:26:00
108Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team17:27:00
109Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp17:28:00
110Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD17:29:00
111Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17:30:00
112Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17:31:00
113Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank17:32:00
114Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling17:33:00
115Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17:34:00
116Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team17:35:00
117Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team17:36:00
118Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat17:37:00
119Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17:38:00
120Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17:39:00
121Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17:40:00
122Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17:41:00
123Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda17:42:00
124Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team17:43:00
125Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox17:44:00
126Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team17:45:00
127Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan17:46:00
128Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia17:47:00
129Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17:48:00
130Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17:49:00
131Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp17:50:00
132Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD17:51:00
133Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17:52:00
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17:53:00
135Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank17:54:00
136Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling17:55:00
137Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17:56:00
138Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team17:57:00
139Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team17:58:00
140William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17:59:00
141Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team18:00:00
142Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18:01:00
143Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18:02:00
144Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18:03:00
145Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda18:04:00
146Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team18:05:00
147Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18:06:00
148Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team18:07:00
149Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan18:08:00
150Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia18:09:00
151Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18:10:00
152Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18:11:00
153Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp18:12:00
154Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD18:13:00
155Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli18:14:00
156Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18:15:00
157Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank18:16:00
158Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling18:17:00
159Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18:18:00
160Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team18:19:00
161Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team18:20:00
162Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18:21:00
163Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team18:22:00
164Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18:23:00
165Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18:24:00
166Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18:25:00
167Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda18:26:00
168Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team18:27:00
169Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18:28:00
170Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team18:29:00
171Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan18:30:00
172Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia18:31:00
173Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18:32:00
174Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team18:33:00
175Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp18:34:00
176Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD18:35:00
177José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli18:37:00
178Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18:39:00
179Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank18:41:00
180Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling18:43:00
181Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18:45:00
182Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team18:47:00
183Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team18:49:00
184Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18:51:00
185Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team18:53:00
186Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18:55:00
187Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18:57:00
188John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18:59:00
189Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda19:01:00
190Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team19:03:00
191Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox19:05:00
192Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team19:07:00
193Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan19:09:00
194Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia19:11:00
195Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale19:13:00
196Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19:15:00
197Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp19:17:00
198Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD19:19:00