Gallery: Riders get the chance to meet Adelaide's 'other locals'

Image 1 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 Vacansoleil DCM's bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Cameron Mayer (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 Team Sky's Edvald Boassan Hagen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Greg Van Avermart (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 The girls from GreenEdge with a cuddly Koala (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Oscar Freire (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Local hero Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 GreenEdge's Shayne Bannan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 25 Gert Steegmans (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 25 Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 25 Melissa Hoskins (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 25 Not a sight you see everyday. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

A select number of the professional peloton were given a very special experience on Saturday in the Tour Down Under village when they were introduced to some of Adelaide's native fauna.

Koalas, snakes, kangaroos - there was plenty to see and most of the pros welcomed the opportunity to do something different ahead of the race's official opener - the Down Under Classic

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was in attendance, as were many of the GreenEdge women's team including Amanda Spratt and Melissa Hoskins.

See the full gallery here.