Gallery: Riders get the chance to meet Adelaide's 'other locals'

Tour village provides unique experience for the pros

Image 1 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 25

Vacansoleil DCM's bikes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Cameron Mayer (GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

Team Sky's Edvald Boassan Hagen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

Greg Van Avermart (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

The girls from GreenEdge with a cuddly Koala

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 25

Oscar Freire (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

Local hero Mark Renshaw (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 25

GreenEdge's Shayne Bannan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 25

Gert Steegmans

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 25

Amanda Spratt

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 25

Melissa Hoskins

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 25

Not a sight you see everyday.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

A select number of the professional peloton were given a very special experience on Saturday in the Tour Down Under village when they were introduced to some of Adelaide's native fauna.

Koalas, snakes, kangaroos - there was plenty to see and most of the pros welcomed the opportunity to do something different ahead of the race's official opener - the Down Under Classic

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was in attendance, as were many of the GreenEdge women's team including Amanda Spratt and Melissa Hoskins.

See the full gallery here.