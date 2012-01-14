Gallery: Riders get the chance to meet Adelaide's 'other locals'

Image 1 of 25 Image 2 of 25 Image 3 of 25 Image 4 of 25 Image 5 of 25 Image 6 of 25 Image 7 of 25 Image 8 of 25 Image 9 of 25 Image 10 of 25 Image 11 of 25 Image 12 of 25 Image 13 of 25 Image 14 of 25 Image 15 of 25 Image 16 of 25 Image 17 of 25 Image 18 of 25 Image 19 of 25 Image 20 of 25 Image 21 of 25 Image 22 of 25 Image 23 of 25 Image 24 of 25 Image 25 of 25
A select number of the professional peloton were given a very special experience on Saturday in the Tour Down Under village when they were introduced to some of Adelaide's native fauna.
Koalas, snakes, kangaroos - there was plenty to see and most of the pros welcomed the opportunity to do something different ahead of the race's official opener - the Down Under Classic
Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was in attendance, as were many of the GreenEdge women's team including Amanda Spratt and Melissa Hoskins.
See the full gallery here.