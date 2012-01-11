Gallery: Teams arrive for Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 32 Oscar Freire in his new Katusha team kit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 32 The athletes' village at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 32 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 32 Team Astana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 32 Can Gerald Ciolek discover the form that saw him compete with the best sprinters earlier in his career? (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 32 The new Saxo Bank team kit was on show (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 32 Giampaolo Caruso and Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 32 Oscar Freire in his new Katusha team kit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 32 Marcus Burghardt and Rik Verbrugghe plan the day's training ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 32 Team Astana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 32 Valverde (Movistar) relaxes before his training ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 Valverde (Movistar) is making his return after a doping ban (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) will aim to impress at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 Daniele Bennati (RadioShack Nissan) is a dark horse for the overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack Nissan) check over his new Trek bike (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Team Astana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 32 The Euskaltel 2012 team bikes (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 32 Manuel Belletti and Matteo Montaguti (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 32 Australian road champion Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 32 Former race winner Andre Greipel (Lotto) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 32 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 32 Dmitri Konishev with Giampaolo Caruso and Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 32 Dmitri Konishev with Giampaolo Caruso and Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 32 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 32 The BMC bikes ahead of their first training ride in Australia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 32 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 32 Alessandro Ballan helps to make up a strong BMC team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 32 Takashi Miyazawa (Saxo Bank) heads out for a ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 32 Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 14th edition of the Tour Down Under starts next week and already a number of European and US teams have touched down in Adelaide, Australia ahead of the road season opener.

The six-stage race enters a new post-Armstrong era but still boasts some of the biggest names in the sport, and will see the GreenEdge team make their full collective debut. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also makes his comeback after suspension but really the main aspect of the race is its position both as a WorldTour event and its standing as the first major event of the road season.

The Tour Down Under route itself has also been modified, with a shake-up in the form of the longed-for hill-top finish on Stage 5 at Old Willunga Hill along with a new classification process to be used for the first time for SKODA King of the Mountain climbs where Menglers Hill on Stage 4 and Old Willunga Hill on Stage 5 have received Cat 1 status.

But for now the riders and teams are become acclimatized to the weather. Their first collective day in Australia was spent out on the bike, as this gallery of images shows. The riders are all based in the same hotel, throughout the race.