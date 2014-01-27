Gallery: Photo highlights from the Tour Down Under

Tim de Waele images from the Australian WorldTour race
The WorldTour kicked off last week with the 2014 Santos Tour Down Under in Australia, and saw Simon Gerrans clinch a record setting third title.
It was one of the most exciting editions of the race in recent years with Gerrans going toe-to-toe with Cadel Evans (BMC), Richie Porte (Team Sky) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) in race that would come down to a mere few seconds.
All four of the top GC riders won individual stages along with Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) winning twice and throughout the event Tim de Waele was on hand to take photos from every action point in the race. For his complete race highlights gallery, click here.
