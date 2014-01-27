Trending

Gallery: Photo highlights from the Tour Down Under

Tim de Waele images from the Australian WorldTour race

Image 1 of 47

Richie Porte (Team Sky) drops his rivals and solos to a stage win

Richie Porte (Team Sky) drops his rivals and solos to a stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Dramatic coastline scenes at the 2014 Tour Down Under

Dramatic coastline scenes at the 2014 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEDGE) grits his teeth and looks to drop Cadel Evans

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEDGE) grits his teeth and looks to drop Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

Diego Ulissi was one of the stars of this year's race

Diego Ulissi was one of the stars of this year's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

Richie Porte (Team Sky) solos to the win on Willunga Hill

Richie Porte (Team Sky) solos to the win on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

Huge crowds turned out to see the race on stage 5 to Willunga Hill

Huge crowds turned out to see the race on stage 5 to Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 47

Richie Porte (Team Sky) cools down after his stage win

Richie Porte (Team Sky) cools down after his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 47

Axel Domont leads an attack

Axel Domont leads an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 47

Orica GreenEdge and Garmin look to protect their leaders

Orica GreenEdge and Garmin look to protect their leaders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 47

The 2014 Santos Tour Down Under

The 2014 Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

Willunga Hill once again saw the race explode

Willunga Hill once again saw the race explode
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

Team Sky came into the Tour Down Under with high hopes

Team Sky came into the Tour Down Under with high hopes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

The break try and hold off the peloton on the final stage in Adelaide

The break try and hold off the peloton on the final stage in Adelaide
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Jens Voigt drags the peloton along on the final stage

Jens Voigt drags the peloton along on the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Adam Hansen on the podium to celebrate his win in the KOM competition

Adam Hansen on the podium to celebrate his win in the KOM competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Andre Griepel (Lotto) wins the final stage of the Tour Down Under

Andre Griepel (Lotto) wins the final stage of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

2014 Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans

2014 Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

The four jersey leaders before the final stage in this year's Tour Down Under

The four jersey leaders before the final stage in this year's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 47

Cadel Evans chases down Simon Gerrans

Cadel Evans chases down Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

Eisel and his Team Sky train set the pace for Richie Porte

Eisel and his Team Sky train set the pace for Richie Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Ulissi checks back to see if Gerrans and Evans can stay with him

Ulissi checks back to see if Gerrans and Evans can stay with him
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Cadel Evans (BMC) makes a new friend at this year's race

Cadel Evans (BMC) makes a new friend at this year's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

Andre Greipel (Lotto) won two stages

Andre Greipel (Lotto) won two stages
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

Diego Ulissi won stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under

Diego Ulissi won stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) makes some last minute adjustments to his shoes

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) makes some last minute adjustments to his shoes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

Flying start: Simon Gerrans wins stage 1 of the race

Flying start: Simon Gerrans wins stage 1 of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Andre Greipel faces questions from former sprinter Robbie McEwen

Andre Greipel faces questions from former sprinter Robbie McEwen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

William Clarke (Drapac Professional Cycling) on the attack

William Clarke (Drapac Professional Cycling) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Marcel Kittel wins the People's Choice Classic

Marcel Kittel wins the People's Choice Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

The Argos team enjoy Kittel's win

The Argos team enjoy Kittel's win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

Luke Rowe gives one young fan a go on his Pinarello bike

Luke Rowe gives one young fan a go on his Pinarello bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

A young Australian fan shows his passion for the sport at the Tour Down Under

A young Australian fan shows his passion for the sport at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

The Tour Down Under peloton produced and exciting opening to the road season

The Tour Down Under peloton produced and exciting opening to the road season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Diego Ulissi surprises with Tour Down Under stage win

Diego Ulissi surprises with Tour Down Under stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins his first stage of this year's race

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins his first stage of this year's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

Orica GreenEdge stretch out the peloton on stage 3

Orica GreenEdge stretch out the peloton on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

Simon Gerrans and Richie Porte join up and look to chase Cadel Evans

Simon Gerrans and Richie Porte join up and look to chase Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Gerrans leads Porte in the chase for Evans on the stage Campbelltown

Gerrans leads Porte in the chase for Evans on the stage Campbelltown
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes a memorable win in Campbelltown

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes a memorable win in Campbelltown
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Cadel Evans drops Richie Porte on the road to Campbelltown

Cadel Evans drops Richie Porte on the road to Campbelltown
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 47

Cadel Evans was too strong for his rivals on stage 3

Cadel Evans was too strong for his rivals on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 47

Kevin Reza (Europcar) climbs Corkscrew

Kevin Reza (Europcar) climbs Corkscrew
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 47

Cadel Evans leads his rivals on the lower slopes of Corkscrew

Cadel Evans leads his rivals on the lower slopes of Corkscrew
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 47

A brief moment of calm before the action begins

A brief moment of calm before the action begins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 47

Koala bear snap chat with Marcel Kittel

Koala bear snap chat with Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The WorldTour kicked off last week with the 2014 Santos Tour Down Under in Australia, and saw Simon Gerrans clinch a record setting third title.

It was one of the most exciting editions of the race in recent years with Gerrans going toe-to-toe with Cadel Evans (BMC), Richie Porte (Team Sky) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) in race that would come down to a mere few seconds.

All four of the top GC riders won individual stages along with Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) winning twice and throughout the event Tim de Waele was on hand to take photos from every action point in the race. For his complete race highlights gallery, click here.
 