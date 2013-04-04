Cancellara crashes during Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara takes a lesson in the fine art of pulling a pint. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara after missing out on the win in 2008 (Image credit: AFP)

Fabian Cancellara has crashed for the second day running in the build-up to Paris-Roubaix but a spokesman for his RadioShack Leopard team reported that his injuries are superficial.

Cancellara took a tumble on the cobbles during a reconnaissance of the route of Paris-Roubaix on Thursday morning. The Swiss rider fell on his left side, as he had done at Scheldeprijs on Wednesday afternoon.

“Suddenly he was lying there,” RadioShack press officer Tim Vanderjeugd told Sporza. “But the damage is not too bad. There is nothing seriously wrong. He followed in the car for a bit but then he got back on his bike.”

Cancellara fell alone while sampling the Hornaing sector of cobbles near Wandignies-Hamage with teammates on Thursday morning. He sat in the RadioShack team car alongside directeur sportif Dirk Demol for the next part of the reconnaissance, but was back on his bike again by the sector at Orchies.

Cancellara is the overwhelming favourite to win Paris-Roubaix on Sunday after claiming the Tour of Flanders and E3 Harelbeke in emphatic fashion in recent weeks. He has previously won the Hell of the North in 2006 and 2010, and finished second in 2008 and 2011.



