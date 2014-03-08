Trending

Gallery: Paris-Nice through the lens of Tim De Waele

From Floyd Landis to Bradley Wiggins, Richard Virenque to Pavel Tonkov

Image 1 of 71

Tom Boonen flexes his muscles

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 71

Richie Porte heads for the overall win 2013

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 71

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Slipstream) falls in the time trial in 2009

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 71

Damiano Cunego goes on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 71

2008 race winner Davide Rebellin (Gerolsteiner)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 71

Robert Gesink leads the race in 2008 but he couldn't hang on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 71

Thor Hushovd (Credit Agricole) shows off his descending skills

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 71

Samuel Sanchez in full time trial mode for Euskaltel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 71

Alberto Contador climbs in Paris-Nice in 2007 for Discovery Channel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 71

Steven de Jongh and Tom Boonen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 71

David Millar in yellow after his time trial win in 2007

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 71

Former Discovery rider Tom Danielson in 2007

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 71

David Millar returns to racing and wins in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 71

Tom Boonen as defending world champion

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 71

Floyd Landis (Phonak) won the race in 2006

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 71

Carlos Sastre and Dave Zabriskie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 71

Floyd Landis watches over his rivals in 2006

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 71

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Slipstream) wins a stage in 2009

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 71

. Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d’Epargne) rips the race apart in 2009

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 71

Sylvain Chavanel pins his humber to his jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 71

Team Sky's Richie Porte climbs towards the yellow jersey in 2013

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 71

Andreas Kloden in full time trial mode

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 71

Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank) during the final time trial in 2013

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 71

BMC's Tejay van Garderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 71

Sylvain Chavanel's last stage win in Paris-Nice came in 2013

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 71

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) defends yellow last year

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 71

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rides to victory in 2012

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 71

Sisteron and Luis Leon Sanchez takes a stage win in 2012

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 71

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) returns to the WorldTour in 2012

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 71

Sylvain Chavanel has a rub down on the QuickStep team bus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 71

Andreas Kloden moved into yellow after stage 5 in 2011

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 71

Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) shows off his skill

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 71

2010 and Moinard wins the final stage but Contador claims the overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 71

The late Xavier Tondo wins Tourrettes-sur-Loup in 2010

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 71

Peter Sagan won two stages in 2010

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 71

Alexandre Vinkourov (T-Mobile)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 71

Wilfried Peters raises a toast after Tom Boonen wins a stage in 2005

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 71

Former Giro d'Italia winner Pavel Tonkov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 71

Joseba Beloki time trials for ONCE

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 71

David Millar sports Oakley glasses that wrapped over a ride's head

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 71

Greg LeMond presents the Mercury team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 71

Richard Virenque attacks in Polti colours.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 71

Holland had to wait 20 years for a winner. Michael Boogerd came along in 1999

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 71

Rolf Sorenson (Rabobank) shows off his climbing legs in 1999

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 71

Richard Virenque makes his post-Festina comeback with Polti

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 71

Lance Armstrong ride Paris-Nice in 1999

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 71

Frank Vandenbroucke on the podium in Paris-Nice in 1999

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 71

Chris Boardman is flanked by Stuart O'Grady and Frank Vandenbroucke

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 71

Frank Vandenbroucke was unbeatable in 1998

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 71

Frank Vandenbroucke watches back during the 1998 race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 71

Danilo Hondo in his T-Mobile days.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 71

Nico Mattan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 71

Michele Bartoli uses Paris-Nice to prepare for the Classics in 1999

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 71

Jacky Durand (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 71

Erik Dekker takes in the snowy conditions in 2004

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 71

Cadel Evans on the attack for Mapei

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 71

Laurent Jalabert (CSC) during his final season as a pro rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 71

Alex Zulle (Team Coast) on the attack in 2004

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 71

Cadel Evans turned pro with Mapei and is still riding in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 71

Dario Frigo is a former winner of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 71

Didier Roux defends yellow in 2002

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 71

Richard Virenque riding for Domo in 2002

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 71

Frank Vandenbroucke and his Fassa Bortolo team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 71

Team manager Patrick Lefevere

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 71

Tyler Hamilton talks to the press at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 71

Former Cofidis pro Matt White in his riding days

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 71

Richard Virenque after a fall in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 71

Alez Zulle on the attack for Phonak in his final season as pro rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 71

A young Philippe Gilbert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 71

Jorge Jascke (CSC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 71

The Cofidis riders pay their respects to Andrei Kivilev

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 72nd edition of Paris-Nice starts on Sunday with a stage from Mantes to la-Jolie and while the pre-race talk has been centred around Team Sky’s change in line-up the race could still be one of the most exciting stages races of the season to date.

Race organisers ASO have turned the typical format for race on its head, discarding the typical summit finishes and time trials, instead choosing to orchestrate a route that could provide a race that goes right to the wire.

The new look route will see the likes of Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) go head to head and in this exclusive gallery we look through nearly two decades of the race with images from Tim De Waele’s extensive photo gallery.

From Floyd Landis to Bradley Wiggins, Richard Virenque to Pavel Tonkov, just click here for the gallery.
 