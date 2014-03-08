Gallery: Paris-Nice through the lens of Tim De Waele

From Floyd Landis to Bradley Wiggins, Richard Virenque to Pavel Tonkov
The 72nd edition of Paris-Nice starts on Sunday with a stage from Mantes to la-Jolie and while the pre-race talk has been centred around Team Sky’s change in line-up the race could still be one of the most exciting stages races of the season to date.
Race organisers ASO have turned the typical format for race on its head, discarding the typical summit finishes and time trials, instead choosing to orchestrate a route that could provide a race that goes right to the wire.
The new look route will see the likes of Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) go head to head and in this exclusive gallery we look through nearly two decades of the race with images from Tim De Waele’s extensive photo gallery.
From Floyd Landis to Bradley Wiggins, Richard Virenque to Pavel Tonkov, just click here for the gallery.
