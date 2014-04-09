Gallery: On the start line of Scheldeprijs

Image 1 of 24 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 24 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 24 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 24 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has a photo taken with a fan (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 24 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 24 Lotto Belisol wait at sign-on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 24 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 24 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 24 Belkin wait to go on stage (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 24 Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 24 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looking to put the Tour of Flanders behind him (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 24 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 24 A cold Garmin-Sharp team wait for sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 24 Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 24 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 24 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 24 Androni Giocattoli's Bianchi's await their riders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 24 The crowds watch as the riders sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 24 Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) gets cold as he waits to sign on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 24 Trek Factory Racing are presented to the crowds (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 24 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

The stars of the Tour of Flanders returned to action for the first time since the weekend, as they build up to Paris-Roubaix and the fans were out in force as they tried to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

Last weekend’s top three, Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) were in hot demand at the start line. They won’t be hogging the limelight though as the sprinters go in search of victory.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) were also in action at the weekend, and they could be potential winners today, although it will be a tough fight against the pure sprinters. Sagan is beginning to get restless as he continues to miss out on a much desired monument victory. Cannondale also have Elia Viviani as an option for the bunch sprint.

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) has been the dominant force here for the past couple of years, with two consecutive victories. He will be looking to right the mistakes that saw him finish the Three Days of de Panne without a win. Omega Pharma-QuickStep showed up with a powerful line-up that was only missing Mark Cavendish, who continues to suffer with an illness. As ever, they’ve got a number of cards to play, but their support will be for Geert Steegmans.

Theo Bos (Belkin), Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Kenny van Hummel (Androni Giocattoli) will all be out to upset the apple cart and get one over on their more favoured rivals.