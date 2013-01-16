Gallery: Omega Pharma-Quick Step takes to the track in Gent

Image 1 of 23 Iljo Keisse is intimately acquainted with the Eddy Merckx velodrome in Gent, utilised as part of the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team launch. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 23 Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra glued to the wheel of a derny (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 23 New Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen at their team launch in Gent. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 23 Zdenek Stybar pops a wheelie on his track bike. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 23 Iljo Keisse isn't the only Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider who can pop wheelies on track bikes as Zdenek Stybar shows. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 23 Mark Cavendish with daughter Delilah and fiancée Peta Todd (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 23 Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step launch where after introductions they took to the velodrome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 23 Mark Cavendish with daughter Delilah and fiancée Peta Todd (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 23 Mark Cavendish, a former Madison world champion, returns to his roots on the velodrome during the Omega Pharma-Quick Step presentation (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 23 Zdenek Stybar takes to the Eddy Merckx velodrome in Gent during his team's launch for the 2013 season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 23 Tony Martin takes to the velodrome during his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team presentation (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 23 Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra is equally at home on a velodrome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 23 Mark Cavendish with daughter Delilah. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel leads Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra on the Eddy Merckx velodrome in Gent (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 23 Tom Steels pilots the derny for track stalwart Iljo Keisse, who battled frequent Six-Day partrner Niki Terpstra in a derny race. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 23 Belgian road champion Tom Boonen takes to the track during Omega Pharma-Quick Step's team launch. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 23 Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra is no stranger to the track (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 23 Iljo Keisse, tucked in behind derny pilot Tom Steels, prevailed in the head-to-head derny battle against Six-Day partner Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 23 Iljo Keisse shows off his considerable derny racing talent during the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team presentation (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 23 Six-Day champion Iljo Keisse spends some time behind the derny at a Gent velodrome as part of the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team presentation. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 23 Niki Terpstra at speed on the Eddy Merckx velodrome in Gent (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 23 Time trial world champion Tony Martin in action during his team presentation (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 23 Mark Cavendish with daughter Delilah and fiancée Peta Todd (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Following the introductions of Omega Pharma-Quick Step's 2013 roster at the team launch in Gent's Eddy Merckx velodrome, the riders took to the track for some friendly competition. Several members of the team have considerable track pedigrees which were showcased in events such as the flying lap time trial, match sprint, elimination, derny race and team sprint.

One of the highlights was Iljo Keisse going head-to-head with Dutch road champion and frequent Six-Day partner Niki Terpstra in a 30-lap derny race. Keisse, paced by trainer Tom Steels, came out with a victory while racing in his hometown.

"It was the perfect race," Keisse said. "It was a good start, and the last 10 laps were great. It is really fantastic to do the presentation on the track. Track is really the foundation of cycling and I think the fans will appreciate it."

Perhaps the most anticipated battle of the night was the match sprint final, which came down to Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen. The two battled neck-and-neck in the final stretch, but it was Boonen who managed to get the win.

In the team sprint final, it was the "Challenger" team — Michal Kwiatkowski, Matteo Trentin, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Iljo Keisse, and Mark Cavendish — who won. Cavendish raised his hands in victory as he was the final rider for his victorious team.

Cavendish was also the fastest rider in the flying lap competition over Keisse.

"For me, Omega Pharma-Quick Step is the most traditional team out there, with the most historical roots," said Cavendish. "This team is steeped in the culture of cycling. Ask any young rider, especially the young Classics rider what team they want to ride with. They will say OPQS without hesitation. To be a part of this dynasty is something. I am so excited for this opportunity."

Cavendish said he watched the team "in awe" last year.

"The Classics, the wins at the World TTT and the ITT — they were the most dominant team in the world," Cavendish said. "All that was missing was the Grand Tour stages, so that was the perfect opportunity for me to fit in this year."

World time trial champion Tony Martin was happy with the unique team presentation.

"I had a lot of fun," Martin said. "I like to be in my natural element on the bike like this, competing on the track with my teammates. We all took it very seriously. We practiced this morning. This turned out to be a very nice day! I hope the supporters enjoyed it as we riders enjoyed the time we had."