Gallery: Nibali, Kittel star in Aalst post-Tour de France criterium

Overall Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and quadruple stage winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) made the 300km trip from Paris on Sunday to the post-Tour criterium in Aalst, Belgium Monday night, but it was the country's native star, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) who stole the "win".
The post-Tour de France criterium circuit is a popular way for fans to get one more chance to see cycling's champions speeding around, and the lucrative pot of start money brings in the top riders. Often, the race results are fixed beforehand, and the event is more of an exhibition than a race.
The crowds were first treated to the "gentleman's" race, where a fit 70-year-old Herman Van Springel out-sprinted Roger De Vlaeminck, before Nibali made the rounds, signing autographs and posing for photos, and the "race" was on.
Enjoy this gallery from the event.
