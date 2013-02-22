Gallery: Nibali continues to work on TT position
Astana rider hits the track to work with the Specialized
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was back on the track in Brescia this week, as he continues to work with the Specialized S-Racing Performance Team specialists to improve his time trial position.
Nibali underwent a Body Geometry fit session and afternoon on the track in mid-January before the Tour of San Luis, developing a more aerodynamic position on the S-Works Shiv bike. He finished fourth in the 19.2km test, ahead of Tejay van Garderen and Alberto Contador but knows he can improve further, with the aim of limit his losses to main rival Bradley Wiggins at the Giro d'Italia in May.
Specialized has brought together a Performance Program team of experts to help riders from the Astana, Saxo-Tinkoff, Omega Pharma-Quick Step and women's Specialized-Lululemon teams. Simone Toccafondi, the Global Manager di S-Racing, has brought in former Formula 1 driver Jarno Trulli and telemetry expert Gianni Sala, plus Moto GP telemetry specialist Matteo Flamigni, who works with Valentino Rossi and is also a keen cyclist. Former professional rider Patxi Vila now works for Specialized and is also part of the Performance team.
Nibali was still recovering from efforts at the Tour of Oman but worked with the specialists on further adjustments and improvements to his position with blood lactate data also being recorded. The Italian is likely to adopt slightly different positions for different types of time trials in the future. More testing is planned later in the spring. However in the short term, the most important goal is for him to train in the new position as much as possible so he can adapt to it and so maximize any aerodynamic improvements.
