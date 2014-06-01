Gallery: Nairo Quintana's Giro d'Italia pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

In recent years it has become customary to outfit a Grand Tour champion's bike with accents to match the leader's jersey, but Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana's Movistar team took the color coordination to a whole new level with his Canyon Ultimate CF SLX.
The dark pink frame set is built up with Campagnolo Super Record EPS, and the Italian manufacturer even supplied matching shift lever hoods and bar tape to boot. The wheels are not left out of the action, thanks to Continental's Competition Pro LTDs made with pink side walls.
The man himself has been done up from head to toe in matching Catlike helmet, Adidas glasses, of course the maglia rosa with matching shorts (made by Endura), and pink and white Diadora shoes. Even the bottle cages and the bidons have pink.
Our only question is why Power2Max wasn't able to get the man a matching power meter and computer mount.
