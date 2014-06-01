Gallery: Nairo Quintana's Giro d'Italia pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

Image 1 of 23 Nairo Quintana' and his pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Nairo Quintana's pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 23 Unfortunately the computer mount only came in green. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 23 Luckily the light pink hoods matched the water bottle caps (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 23 Continental supplied tubulars with pink sidewalls to complete the picture (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 23 Nairo Quintana, number 121 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 23 Canyon logged the distance from Belfast to Trieste (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 23 Campagnolo supplied matching pink hoods (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 23 Canyon created a special pink Canyon Ultimate for Nairo Quintana's Giro d'Italia win (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 23 Nairo Quintana emerges on his pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 A view of Nairo Quintana's pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 23 Nairo Quintana's pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 23 Nairo Quintana's pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 23 Nairo Quintana's pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 23 Nairo Quintana's pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 23 The rest of the team has matching bar tape (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 23 Nairo Quintana's pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 23 A special message for Nairo Quintana congratulating him was written on the water bottle top (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 23 The Campagnolo Record components had matching accents (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 23 Fizik supplied Nairo Quintana with a matching saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 23 On display: Nairo Quintana's pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 23 Movistar didn't manage to get a pink Power2Max meter. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 23 Nairo Quintana and his pink Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In recent years it has become customary to outfit a Grand Tour champion's bike with accents to match the leader's jersey, but Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana's Movistar team took the color coordination to a whole new level with his Canyon Ultimate CF SLX.

The dark pink frame set is built up with Campagnolo Super Record EPS, and the Italian manufacturer even supplied matching shift lever hoods and bar tape to boot. The wheels are not left out of the action, thanks to Continental's Competition Pro LTDs made with pink side walls.

The man himself has been done up from head to toe in matching Catlike helmet, Adidas glasses, of course the maglia rosa with matching shorts (made by Endura), and pink and white Diadora shoes. Even the bottle cages and the bidons have pink.

Our only question is why Power2Max wasn't able to get the man a matching power meter and computer mount.

