Gallery: Media day for Garmin-Transitions
Photos abound for team at Calpe, Spain training camp
Garmin-Transitions ended their official media day on Thursday with a team photo shoot on a beach in Calpe, Spain.
It was the first time the 2010 team was together after the Tour Down Under squad jetted in to be with their teammates.
It was back to business for the riders on Friday with a five hour race simulation planned for their training ride. The team camp ends on Sunday with the riders set to either return to their bases in Girona, Spain or head to the Tour of Qatar.
Click here for a gallery of images from the Garmin-Transitions training camp.
