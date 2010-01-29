Gallery: Media day for Garmin-Transitions

Image 1 of 8 The Garmin - Transitions team on a beach in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 8 Christian Vande Velde looks back to see if a rogue wave is about to douse Steven Cozza. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 8 Procycling's Ellis Bacon chats up Jonathan Vaughters. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 8 The full Garmin - Transitions team poses for a photo. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 8 Tyler Farrar looms large in the background on the team's bus. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 8 Robbie Hunter (holding time trial bike) is a new addition to Garmin - Transitions for 2010. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 8 Garmin - Transition riders assemble on the beach for a team photo shoot. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 8 Timothy Duggan and Dave Zabriskie take center stage. (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Garmin-Transitions ended their official media day on Thursday with a team photo shoot on a beach in Calpe, Spain.

It was the first time the 2010 team was together after the Tour Down Under squad jetted in to be with their teammates.

It was back to business for the riders on Friday with a five hour race simulation planned for their training ride. The team camp ends on Sunday with the riders set to either return to their bases in Girona, Spain or head to the Tour of Qatar.

