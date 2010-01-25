Garmin-Transitions train in Spain

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Will Frischkorn) Image 2 of 8 Rider and mechanic check the bikes before an early morning ride (Image credit: Will Frischkorn) Image 3 of 8 The team's bikes after another long day's use (Image credit: Will Frischkorn) Image 4 of 8 The pace may be easy but the riders still face long hours in the saddle (Image credit: Will Frischkorn) Image 5 of 8 The bunch climb in unison (Image credit: Will Frischkorn) Image 6 of 8 Garmin-Transition riders ride through the Spanish countryside (Image credit: Will Frischkorn) Image 7 of 8 Christian Vande Velde prepares for another season the road (Image credit: Will Frischkorn) Image 8 of 8 Garmin's new Felt bikes under a Spanish sunset (Image credit: Will Frischkorn)

Moving from their European base in Girona, Garmin-Transitions made the short trip to Alicante, Spain for their first training camp of the 2010 season.

Minus their Tour Down Under squad, the riders and staff began a two-week camp last week.

On the menu was a mix of training rides, group exercises and team meetings. In 2009, the team had their most successful season yet with Tyler Farrar winning 11 races, David Zabriskie taking the Tour of Missouri and Bradley Wiggins and Christian Vande Velde finishing in the top ten at the Tour de France.

Though Wiggins has moved to Sky, the team have signed several strong reinforcements including Robbie Hunter, Michel Kreder, Johan Van Summeren, Peter Stetina, Fredrik Kessiakoff and Travis Meyer.

