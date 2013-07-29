Gallery: Junior 'crossers learn skills at Development Camp

Image 1 of 15 Bunny hopping barriers is more important than ever these days. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 15 Each evening ends with a classroom session. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 3 of 15 The afternoon rides are fully supported. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 4 of 15 The dirt roads around Helena, Montana offer great riding for cyclo-cross bikes. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 5 of 15 The dirt roads headed toward the Continental Divide are relatively car free. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 6 of 15 Start drills encourage friendly competition. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 7 of 15 A short course is set up and timed for each rider. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 8 of 15 A little off-camber skills instruction. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 9 of 15 Riders are strongly encouraged to shoulder their bike when running stairs. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 10 of 15 Instruction begins before the stair portion. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 11 of 15 Camaraderie is an important part of the camp. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 12 of 15 The skills portion of the morning involves barrier training. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 13 of 15 Every morning begins at 6:30 with conditioning drills. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 14 of 15 The goal with the jumprope is 65 rotations in 30 seconds. (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 15 of 15 The 2013 Summer USA Cycling cyclo-cross campers and staff. (Image credit: Tom Robertson)

Geoff Proctor, who is the organizer of the US 'cross camp that takes place in Belgium each winter, and USA Cycling teamed up for the third consecutive summer to give 17 aspiring athletes a chance to participate in a cyclo-cross-specific summer training camp in Helena, Montana in late July.

"Living in a big country, a big challenge in athletics is talent dispersion. Part of the vision here is to bring together many of the top kids within an age category and provide them an opportunity to learn from each other," said Proctor. "And, once again the emphasis is on moving them forward with their training, their motivation, and their focus.

"Two riders [David Lombardo and Maxx Chance] raced the junior Worlds race in Louisville. Four campers raced in Europe with me last December. Many of these riders witnessed first-hand the Louisville experience, so they know the power of this sport. And, it's important to keep looking at the younger riders coming up. I'm appreciative of USAC for the opportunity to direct this camp."

The camp, spread over four days, included four sessions a day: early morning conditioning, late morning specific cyclo-cross training, afternoon rides up in the mountains, and evening classroom sessions with video analysis of European cyclo-cross races and segments of motivational footage as well.

"By design, the camp is non-competitive in the sense that it's an out-of-season camp," said Proctor. "As a result, we really focus on, reinforce, and digest the multitude of skills required for cyclo-cross. I also like to tightly plan everything--maximize the experience with very little down-time. The riders go home pretty fatigued, but it's a good tired, a motivated tired. The seeds are planted and everything is positioned such that they can work towards having a super cyclo-cross season."

Proctor will also continue the talent refinement process with his 11th Euro 'Cross Camp this December, building to the culmination of the season at the world championships in late January in Hoogerheide, Netherlands.

2013 Cyclo-Cross Summer Camp Roster - Helena, Montana, July 21-26, 2013

Born in 1996

David Lombardo - Chicago, IL

Anders Nystrom - Boise, ID

Josey Weik - Wrenshall, MN

Maxx Chance - Boulder, CO

Nolan Brady - Steilacoom, WA

Garrett Gerchar - Boulder, CO

David O'Brien - Olympia, WA

Born in 1997

Cooper Willsey - Hinesburg, VT

Gavin Haley - Louisville, KY

Brannan Fix - Fort Collins, CO

Liam Dunn - Denver, CO

Sam Rosenberg - Eugene, OR

Lance Haidet - Bend, OR

Jake Thompson - Arlington, VA

Born in 1998

Spencer Petrov - Mason, OH

Cameron Beard - Bend, OR

Jordan Lewis - Jonesborough, TN