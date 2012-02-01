Gallery: Indurain and Delgado attend Movistar team presentation

Image 1 of 23 The 2012 Movistar team (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 2 of 23 The 2012 Movistar team (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 3 of 23 The 2012 Movistar team (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 4 of 23 The 2012 Movistar team (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 5 of 23 Valderde already has a win under his belt after taking a stage in the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 6 of 23 Valverde is back and he's the centre of attention with the Spanish press corp (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 7 of 23 Sprinter Jose Joaquin Rojas (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 8 of 23 Cobo faces the media (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 9 of 23 Pinarello supply the Movistar bikes (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 10 of 23 Pinarello has a long association with the team (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 11 of 23 Pinarello has a long association with the team (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 13 of 23 Pinarello has a long association with the team (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 14 of 23 Pinarello has a long association with the team (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 15 of 23 Vuelta winner Cobo is back on the team (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 16 of 23 Rider and press have a chance to catch up (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 17 of 23 Spain's national champion Jose Joaquin Rojas (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 18 of 23 Pedro Delgado and Miguel Indurain attended the presentation (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 19 of 23 Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar) (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 20 of 23 Alejandro Valverde is back (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 21 of 23 Back from the Tour de San Luis, Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 22 of 23 Five time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde) Image 23 of 23 Miguel Indurain (right) was the first rider to win five Tours in a row (Image credit: Álvaro Astiz Conde)

The 2012 Movistar team was presented at the Telefónica Auditorium in Madrid's company headquarters today with the company president Luis Abril asking the riders to "keep dignifying this sport".

Abril also praised the team's performances from 2011, a year in which the Spanish team lost Xavier Tondo in a fatal accident and Mauricio Soler suffered a life-threatening crash at the Tour de Suisse.

"Last year, I only asked you to do things well and honor the brand. The grade of your accomplishment was the highest. I don't think that there's anyone at Telefónica not feeling proud of you. In a really hard season from a psychological point of view, you defended the brand and its values and defended yourselves as professionals as real lions."

The team picked up 20 wins in 2011 and has bolstered its attack by signing two returning riders in Alejandro Valverde and Juanjo Cobo. Two former greats, Pedro Delgado and Miguel Indurain, who rode for the team when it was branded as Reynolds and Banesto were also in attendance. The former professionals won six Tours de France between them and although Movistar will struggle to hit those heights, it remains Spain's number one professional team.

2012 MOVISTAR TEAM ROSTER

Andrey Amador

David Arroyo

Marzio Bruseghin

Jonathan Castroviejo

Juanjo Cobo

Rui Costa

Imanol Erviti

Iván Gutiérrez

Jesús Herrada

José Herrada

Beñat Intxausti

Javier Iriarte

Vladimir Karpets

Vasil Kiryienka

Ignatas Konovalovas

Pablo Lastras

David Lopez

Ángel Madrazo

Javier Moreno

Sergio Pardilla

Rubén Plaza

Nairo Quintana

José Joaquín Rojas

Branislau Samoilau

Enrique Sanz

Alejandro Valverde

Francisco José Ventoso

Giovanni Visconti