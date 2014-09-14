Gallery: Hansen to ride Vuelta TT with special disc wheel

Image 1 of 3 Adam Hansen's bike for the final time trial (Image credit: Lotto-Belisol) Image 2 of 3 Adam Hansen's Ridley Dean TT bike (Image credit: Lotto-Belisol) Image 3 of 3 Adam Hansen's special disk wheel (Image credit: Lotto-Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) will ride the final time trial of the Vuelta a España with a special disc wheel to mark his record-equalling 10th consecutive Grand Tour finish. The Campagnolo Bora Ultra TT disc wheel has been decorated with red and white stickers listing each of the 10 races he’s completed.

Beginning with the Vuelta a España in 2011, Hansen has been part of every Grand Tour race, amassing almost 34,000 kilometres between them. Only two other riders have completed 10 Grand Tours. Bernardo Ruiz did it between 1955 and 1957 and Marino Lejarreta completed his between 1989 and 1991.

During the 10 Grand Tours, Hansen has spent his time working for his teammates but has taken two stage wins along the way. His first came during the 2013 Giro d’Italia, when he took a tenacious victory in the rain. His second came only two days ago after he jumped off the front on the final climb and beat the chasers by just five seconds.

We wonder if we might be seeing something similar next season, with three more races added to the list.