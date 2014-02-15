Gallery: Greg LeMond opens exhibition in New York

Image 1 of 10 Three-time Tour de France champion Greg LeMond with one of his yellow jerseys (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 10 Greg LeMond keeps the audience entertained with anecdotes from his career (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 10 A video retrospective of Greg LeMond's racing career was included during the exhibition's opening night (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 10 Plenty of fans braved the elements to attend the opening of the Greg LeMond exhibition at the Rapha Cycle Club in New York (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 10 In addition to bicycles used throughout his career, the Greg LeMond exhibition includes models from LeMond's recently re-launched bicycle brand (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 10 Greg LeMond has re-launched his bicycle brand (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 7 of 10 One of Greg LeMond's time trial bikes (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 8 of 10 A trip down memory lane for Greg LeMond fans as bicycles, clothing and memorabilia are on display at the Rapha Cycle Club in New York City (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 9 of 10 Clothing from LeMond's Tour de France victories and world championships on display at an exhibition in New York City (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 10 of 10 Greg LeMond poses with a fan at the opening night of his exhibition at the Rapha Cycle Club in New York (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Saturday’s storm brought a bit of welcome respite to New York’s Meatpacking district, when Greg LeMond visited the area’s Rapha Cycle Club yesterday evening and introduced his new line of bikes.

The weather failed to keep the fans at home and the venue was packed with people eager to hear Greg speak about his legendary career. It was a rare treat for New Yorkers who welcomed LeMond and his wife Kathy to the Big Apple with open arms.

He peppered the talk with a short film highlighting his triumphs and entertained the audience with some great anecdotes.

Additionally, the venue will have Greg’s trophy bikes and jerseys displayed for the next month, allowing a rare look at some real cycling treasures. How can we forget those innovative clip-on tri bars from 1989?

