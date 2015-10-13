Gallery: Great Britain stars in training for European Track Championships

Image 1 of 32 Bradley Wiggins takes a turn in the men's quartet (Image credit: Swpix) Image 2 of 32 Members of the women's team emerge onto the track (Image credit: Swpix) Image 3 of 32 The women's team goes through its paces (Image credit: Swpix) Image 4 of 32 Members of the women's squad line out (Image credit: Swpix) Image 5 of 32 The men's endurance team put in some practice laps (Image credit: Swpix) Image 6 of 32 Bradley Wiggins walks down into the track centre (Image credit: Swpix) Image 7 of 32 Bradley Wiggins walks down into the track centre (Image credit: Swpix) Image 8 of 32 Endurance coach Heiko Salzwedel talks to his riders (Image credit: Swpix) Image 9 of 32 Jon Dibben at full speed (Image credit: Swpix) Image 10 of 32 Bradley Wiggins at full speed (Image credit: Swpix) Image 11 of 32 Coach Paul Manning sits down with the women's endurance team (Image credit: Swpix) Image 12 of 32 Jon Dibben, Owain Doull, Oliver Wood, and Matthew Gibson take a breather (Image credit: Swpix) Image 13 of 32 Jon Dibben gets up to speed (Image credit: Swpix) Image 14 of 32 The women's pursuit team get out of the blocks (Image credit: Swpix) Image 15 of 32 Bradley Wiggins rolls into the track centre (Image credit: Swpix) Image 16 of 32 Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins come out of the blocks in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Swpix) Image 17 of 32 The men's pursuit team come out of the blocks (Image credit: Swpix) Image 18 of 32 The men's pursuit team line out (Image credit: Swpix) Image 19 of 32 Paul Manning clocks a women's lap (Image credit: Swpix) Image 20 of 32 The women's team line up in the blocks (Image credit: Swpix) Image 21 of 32 Members of the men's team emerge onto the track (Image credit: Swpix) Image 22 of 32 Matthew Gibson getting aero (Image credit: Swpix) Image 23 of 32 The men step up the pace (Image credit: Swpix) Image 24 of 32 Bradley Wiggins sits second wheel (Image credit: Swpix) Image 25 of 32 The men's team strung out (Image credit: Swpix) Image 26 of 32 Members of the men's team emerge onto the track (Image credit: Swpix) Image 27 of 32 Members of the men's team emerge onto the track (Image credit: Swpix) Image 28 of 32 GB women in full flow (Image credit: Swpix) Image 29 of 32 GB men in full flow (Image credit: Swpix) Image 30 of 32 Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald, and Laura Trott warm up on the rollers (Image credit: Swpix) Image 31 of 32 Laura Trott talks things through with coach Paul Manning (Image credit: Swpix) Image 32 of 32 Ciara Horne comes off the track (Image credit: Swpix)

The Great Britain team have been a dominant force in the world of track cycling in recent years, symbolised most notably by their wealth of medals – most of them gold – from the last two Olympic Games.

However, since the retirement of Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton, the squad has seemed somewhat in transition. They came away from the UCI Track World Championships in France at the start of this year without a single gold medal – the first time that has happened in 14 years. The squad has often peaked in Olympic cycles but with Rio drawing ever nearer, there is a more pressing urgency than ever to click things back into shape and start firing on all cylinders once again.

With the European Track Championships coming up in Switzerland this week, most of the squad joined up at the Derby velodrome last week to prepare, and we can bring you this gallery of the endurance division going through various training sessions. Bradley Wiggins, who is going for a spot in the pursuit team for Rio, is there, along with the likes of Jon Dibben and Owain Doull. Stars of the women's side such as Laura Trott, Katie Archibald, and Elinor Barker are also put through their paces.

After the European Track Championships, the road to Rio is paved by the three World Cup meets over the winter, followed by the 2016 Worlds.

