Gallery: Great Britain stars in training for European Track Championships

Wiggins, Trott, and others hit the boards in Derby
The Great Britain team have been a dominant force in the world of track cycling in recent years, symbolised most notably by their wealth of medals – most of them gold – from the last two Olympic Games.
However, since the retirement of Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton, the squad has seemed somewhat in transition. They came away from the UCI Track World Championships in France at the start of this year without a single gold medal – the first time that has happened in 14 years. The squad has often peaked in Olympic cycles but with Rio drawing ever nearer, there is a more pressing urgency than ever to click things back into shape and start firing on all cylinders once again.
With the European Track Championships coming up in Switzerland this week, most of the squad joined up at the Derby velodrome last week to prepare, and we can bring you this gallery of the endurance division going through various training sessions. Bradley Wiggins, who is going for a spot in the pursuit team for Rio, is there, along with the likes of Jon Dibben and Owain Doull. Stars of the women's side such as Laura Trott, Katie Archibald, and Elinor Barker are also put through their paces.
After the European Track Championships, the road to Rio is paved by the three World Cup meets over the winter, followed by the 2016 Worlds.
