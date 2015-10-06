Wiggins and Trott headline Britain's European Track Championships team

Image 1 of 6 Bradley Wiggins at the start of stage 1 tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Bradley Wiggins leads his team during the final stage of the 2015 Tour of Britain in London. Image 3 of 6 Laura Trott won the Women’s individual pursuit ahead of Katie Archibald and Ciara Horne (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 6 2013 keirin world champion Jason Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Owain Douli (Wales) in the pursuit (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 6 of 6 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Great Britain will send a 20-rider squad to contest the 2015 European Track Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland with Olympic gold medallists Bradley Wiggins and Laura Trott among those named. Ed Clancy misses out on selection as he recovers from a recent back injury while two-time world champion Becky James is rested on her comeback from injury.

"We've selected a strong squad for this year's European Championships. With the Olympic Games in Rio now less than a year away it's a great opportunity to secure some vital qualifying points," Great Britain technical director Shane Sutton said. "We saw some really promising performances at the British Cycling National Track Championships and the Europeans provide a good chance to put the talent out there and pit themselves against the best in the world."

Wiggins was forced to miss the British track nationals last month due to illness but will make his first appearance boards since the opening round of the Revolution Series in which he and Mark Cavendish won the Madison, while he was also part of the winning team pursuit squad. The addition of the UCI World Hour record holder is a boost for the team explained Sutton with the 34-year-old continuing his build up for the Rio Olympic games where is he looking to claim a fourth medal on the track.

"Having Bradley Wiggins there for the whole squad is a plus. If you want to go into big battles, you need big leaders and Brad is a big leader. He's won the Tour, he's won everything in cycling so it's good for the squad he is going," Sutton said.

Trott heads to the Europeans in form after winning the scratch race and points race at the British nationals and was also part of the Individual pursuit squad. Last year Trott won the omnium and rode in the victorious team pursuit squad, repeating her 2013 haul. Multiple Olympic gold medallist and World Champion Jason Kenny has also been selected for the Championships and will be looking for his first medal at the Europeans since 2013.

Great Britain was the best performing nation at last year's Euro's in Guadeloupe with six gold medals and eight in total including the men's and women's individual and team pursuit titles. The European championships take place between October 14-18.

Great Britain Cycling Team for the UEC European Track Cycling Championships:

Laura Trott

Katie Archibald

Joanna Rowsell-Shand

Elinor Barker

Ciara Horne

Katy Marchant

Vicky Williamson

Jess Varnish

Philip Hindes

Matt Crampton

Jason Kenny

Lewis Oliva

Bradley Wiggins

Owain Doull

Steven Burke

Andy Tennant

Matt Gibson

Chris Latham

Ollie Wood

Jon Dibben