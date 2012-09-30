Gallery: Giro d'Italia 2013 route presentation

Contador, Cavendish, Nibali and Hesjedal cook up a storm
After yesterday’s thrilling action in the Giro di Lombardia, attention turned to Milan’s Spazio Pelota for 2013 Giro d’Italia route presentation. RCS, who organises both races, have, in recent years, looked to put on a show at the unveiling of the Corsa Rosa: last year they unveiled the route for the Giro by lowering Alberto Contador onto the stage in a steel cage, and this year was no different.
This year, for the 96th edition of the race, the cage had been replaced. Instead the Spaniard was joined on stage by the Giro d’Italia’s defending champion Ryder Hesjedal, Vincenzo Nibali, Mark Cavendish and Italy’s celebrity chef Davide Oldani.
After the master-chefs had cooked up a risotto, the race parcours was finally unveiled.
“Our guiding line is that the great champions must be respected, and every champion must be given space to express himself. I think that we’ve put together a very balanced route,” said organiser Michele Acquarone said after unveiling the 21-stage event.
Hesjedal, who will race both the Giro and Tour in 2013 added his praise to a race that holds seven mountain stages and 88 kilometres of time trialing.
“Someone was saying it would be an easier Giro this year, but I don’t see it. It looks amazing, I’m ready to start preparing already,” he said.