Gallery: Gilbert stars in Red Bull Velodux

Image 1 of 27 Philippe Gilbert teamed up with BMC teammate Danilo Wyss (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 2 of 27 Marcel Wildhaber races for second (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 3 of 27 BMC's Lukas Fluckiger (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 4 of 27 Up and coming Swiss mountain biker Mathias Flückiger (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 5 of 27 Marco Fontana was one of several professionals taking part (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 6 of 27 The narrow uneaven steps provided another difficult challenge (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 7 of 27 Italian cyclo cross champion Marco Fontana (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 8 of 27 Riding through the mud (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 9 of 27 The course was a tricky and technical one (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 10 of 27 The urban ride took the competitors through all sorts of terrain (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 11 of 27 Patrick Seabase (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 12 of 27 Swiss mountain biker Rene Wildhaber (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 13 of 27 Patrick Seabase (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 14 of 27 Cobbles provided another factor for the competitors (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 15 of 27 The fans got views from all angles (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 16 of 27 Current mountain bike world champion Julian Absalon shows his skills (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 17 of 27 Women's winners Katrin Leumann and Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 18 of 27 The top three men with winners Lars Forster and Michi Wilhaber (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 19 of 27 Lars Forster (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 20 of 27 Michi Wilhaber (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 21 of 27 Andri Frischknecht (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 22 of 27 How to feel like a pro, one of the riders is chased by a fan (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 23 of 27 (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 24 of 27 Marco Fontana (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 25 of 27 (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 26 of 27 The view from above (Image credit: Red Bull Media House) Image 27 of 27 One of the riders makes his way through the mud (Image credit: Red Bull Media House)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has been enjoying his off season by taking part in the inaugural Red Bull Velodux. The urban cyclo-cross relay race pitted the likes of the 2012 road world champion and reigning cross country champion Julien Absalon against the cream of Swiss cyclo-cross. The hour-long race took place on the streets of Estavayer-Le-Lac in Switzerland and took the riders over cobbles, stairs, jumps, a wall ride and, of course mud.

Gilbert partnered up with his BMC teammate Danilo Wyss, finishing 15th and a lap down on the winners. "It was a very technical course. Very demanding, not just physically. It was not an easy race,” Gilbert told Sporza afterwards. "Cyclo-cross is an old passion of mine. Normally at the team we don’t participate in such competitions, but this was an exception. I noticed that I no longer had the technique in the legs. With the specialists that were here, I am but small beer, but it was fun."

The event was won by Swiss under23 cyclo cross champion Lars Forster, who rode with mountain biker Michi Wildhaber. They were followed home 46 seconds later by Marcel Wildhaber and Andri Frischknecht with Julien Absalon rounding out the top three with his teammate Ralf Näf.

"The mix of traditional cyclo cross sections and unusual passages was fun, but the legs will probably hurt a little more tomorrow than they do for a normal cross-country race," said Absalon.

Katrin Leumann and Jolanda Neff won the women’s competition.

Click here to see the full gallery, and the below video for highlights of the event. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

