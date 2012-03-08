Gallery: Genesys get final tweak up in Tassie training camp
Flakemore impressive on Mt Wellington tester
With the season proper just weeks away, Genesys Pro Cycling has been working hard in Hobart, Tasmania completing its second and final pre-season training camp of 2012. The tune-up is primarily about gaining form for the upcoming National Road Series and Asian calendar, but was also scheduled to coincide with supporting two major Tasmanian cycling events - the Mount Wellington Challenge and the Glenorchy Criterium.
The majority of the team flew in last Friday for the six day camp, and team manager Andrew Christie-Johnston has had them completing a busy schedule of training and community obligations since.
Saturday saw the team head out for a scenic 150km before the boys attended the opening of the new purpose built criterium circuit in Glenorchy with the team taking the first five places in the main event. Sunday was a relatively light day but did include the Mount Wellington Challenge, a 21km mountain time trial won by team rider Campbell Flakemore in a time of 53 minutes in challenging conditions.
Three more big days finished the camp, with Christie-Johnston pleased with the condition of the riders as they now look to start 2012 where they left off.
For a gallery of the team camp, click here.
