Genesys Pro Cycling receive financial boost from AMP Capital

Image 1 of 2 The all too familiar sight of an orange rider crossing the line first in the NRS. (Image credit: Genesys Wealth Advisers Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 Nathan Haas on the podium of the Tour of Geelong with teammates Pat Shaw, and Anthony Giacoppo (Image credit: Genesys Wealth Advisers Cycling Team)

One of Australia's top continental teams, Genesys Pro Cycling have announced that AMP Capital will be joining the team as a second-tier sponsor until at least 2013. The agreement, which takes effect immediately is a welcome funding addition for Genesys, at a time when a number of international teams are struggling to find the money to continue.

"We've been talking to AMP Capital since the start of the year, and to finally bring them on is fantastic for the team," said team director Steve Price. "First and foremost we are a development squad and this increase in support allows us to step up our program and keep doing what we are good at."

Genesys, the current National Road Series (NRS) leaders, boast a roster including some of Australia's strongest young talent, and offers another route outside of the AIS for riders to forge a path to professional cycling. Nathan Haas and Steele Von Hoff are the latest products of the team, but it has also helped guide Richie Porte and Will Clarke to international success.

"We receive so many emails from riders wanting to join the team and with guys coming and going as they progress this will allow us to continue to recruit well and offer a solid pathway to the top," added sporting director Andrew Christie-Johnston.

The team next lines up at the Goulburn-Sydney Cycling Classic this weekend where they will aim to continue on their 2011 success.