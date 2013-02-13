Gallery: Garmin-Sharp recons Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route

While members of the European peloton frequent sunny, balmy locales throughout the winter to build fitness for the 2013 season, there's still no substitute for putting in punishing training miles on the cobbled roads which comprise the upcoming Classics and semi-Classics in Belgium.
The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is the traditional start to the Europe's cobbled campaign and key members of Garmin-Sharp's Classics squad have been putting in the miles on the 199km route to dial in their bikes and familiarise themselves with key sectors of the parcours.
Nick Nuyens, a new member of Garmin-Sharp for 2013, joined teammates Johan Vansummeren, Tyler Farrar, Martijn Maaskant, Sebastien Rosseler and Thomas Dekker as they rode key climbs, such as the Taaienberg and Molenberg, plus pave sectors, including Haaghoek, in preparation for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 23.
Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), too, was also out training on the route and joined his former Garmin teammates in reconning sectors of pave.
