Gallery: Garmin-Sharp recons Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route

Image 1 of 23 Johan Vansummeren leads his Garmin-Sharp teammates on the cobbled Taaienberg climb. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 23 Garmin-Sharp riders recon the route for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 23 Johan Vansummeren rides the Molenberg on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 23 Garmin-Sharp's Martijn Maaskant and Tyler Farrar are joined by former teammate Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) to recon the Haaghoek pave sector. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 23 Garmin-Sharp's Martijn Maaskant and Tyler Farrar are joined by former teammate Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) to recon the Haaghoek pave sector. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 23 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) training on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad course. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 23 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) previews the Molenberg climb, one of 12 hellingen on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 23 Garmin-Sharp riders check out the Haaghoek sector of pave. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 23 Thomas Dekker leads his Garmin-Sharp teammates over a sector of pave along the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 23 Sebastien Rosseler (Garmin-Sharp) seeks a smooth line up the Molenberg. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 23 Former teammates Tyler Farrar and Heinrich Haussler put in the miles on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad pave. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 23 Garmin-Sharp's Johan Vansummeren, Sebastien Rosseler, Thomas Dekker, Martijn Maaskaant and Tyler Farrar recon the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 23 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) trains on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 23 Nick Nuyens is a new signee for Garmin-Sharp this season and adds considerable depth to their Classics roster. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 23 Members of Garmin-Sharp's Classics squad recon the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad parcours. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 23 It's almost Classics season in Belgium and Garmin-Sharp riders are out training on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 23 Garmin-Sharp's Johan Vansummeren, Sebastien Rosseler, Thomas Dekker, Martijn Maaskaant and Tyler Farrar recon the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 23 Members of Garmin-Sharp's Classics squad train on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad's cobbles. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 23 It's of the utmost importance to know the routes of the Classics and Garmin-Sharp riders put in training time for the upcoming Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 23 Garmin-Sharp's Thomas Dekker leads teammates Nick Nuyens and Johan Vansummeren over the cobbles. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 23 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), too, is out for a recon ride on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad route. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 23 Nick Nuyens brings considerable Classics experience to Garmin-Sharp. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 23 It's nearly time for the cobbled Classics! Garmin-Sharp riders train with former teammate Heinrich Haussler on the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad pave. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

While members of the European peloton frequent sunny, balmy locales throughout the winter to build fitness for the 2013 season, there's still no substitute for putting in punishing training miles on the cobbled roads which comprise the upcoming Classics and semi-Classics in Belgium.

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is the traditional start to the Europe's cobbled campaign and key members of Garmin-Sharp's Classics squad have been putting in the miles on the 199km route to dial in their bikes and familiarise themselves with key sectors of the parcours.

Nick Nuyens, a new member of Garmin-Sharp for 2013, joined teammates Johan Vansummeren, Tyler Farrar, Martijn Maaskant, Sebastien Rosseler and Thomas Dekker as they rode key climbs, such as the Taaienberg and Molenberg, plus pave sectors, including Haaghoek, in preparation for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 23.

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), too, was also out training on the route and joined his former Garmin teammates in reconning sectors of pave.