Gallery: Drapac training camp

Image 1 of 20 The new look Drapac team kit on display (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 20 Drapac are rolling on Zipp wheels in 2015 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 20 A Drapac rider suffering on the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 20 A Drapac rider getting into his climbing rhythm (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 20 A Drapac rider at the team camp in Bright (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 20 Drapac practising its sprint train (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 20 The 2015 Drapac squad flanked by two Jaguars after the training camp in Bright (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 20 The 2015 Drapac squad in Bright (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 20 The 2015 Drapac squad with a new Jaguar team car (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 20 The 2015 Drapac team and staff after a training camp in Bright, Victoria (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 20 Sam Spokes in Drapac team kit (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 20 Tim Roe is one of the new singing for Drapac in 2015 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 20 Jaguar is a new sponsor for 2015 providing team vehicles (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 20 Malcolm Rudolph, Sam Spokes and Tim Roe ride on through the rain (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 20 Drapac riders making their way up the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 20 Jordan Kerby riding through the rain (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 20 Graeme Brown joins Drapac for 2015 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 20 Lachlan Norris practising his time trialling skills (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 20 Martin Kohler in Drapac team kit (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 20 The 2015 Drapac team with support staff (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Australian Pro-Continental team Drapac Pro Cycling recently held its pre-season training camp in the Victorian alpine town of Bright in preparation for the year ahead. New signings met teammates, dialled in their positions on new bikes and were fitted for new kit and equipment.

The team has a busy six-weeks of racing coming up on home soil with the national championships in Ballarat the first target of the year. A second appearance at the Tour Down Under will follow in January with starts confirmed at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and Jayco Herald Sun Tour in February to conclude its Australian racing program for early-season.

Joining the team for 2015 are Martin Kohler (BMC) and Graeme Brown (Belkin), who have both bring onboard extensive WorldTour experience, along with several promising younger riders. The team also welcomes back former rider Tom Southam who returns in the role of sports director.

