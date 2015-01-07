Gallery: Drapac training camp

Australian Pro-Continental team Drapac Pro Cycling recently held its pre-season training camp in the Victorian alpine town of Bright in preparation for the year ahead. New signings met teammates, dialled in their positions on new bikes and were fitted for new kit and equipment.
Joining the team for 2015 are Martin Kohler (BMC) and Graeme Brown (Belkin), who have both bring onboard extensive WorldTour experience, along with several promising younger riders. The team also welcomes back former rider Tom Southam who returns in the role of sports director.
