Gallery: Diamondback jumps into road racing with Optum

Born in California as a BMX brand in the 1970s, Diamondback is not known for its road bikes. With the 2014 sponsorship of the US domestic squad Optum Pro Cycling, Diamondback is hoping to change that.

Optum Pro Cycling has a men's and a women's team. Both will be racing in the US and Canada on Diamondback’s Podium Equipe, which BikeRadar reviewed last year.

Diamondback is part of the Accell Group, which owns more than 20 bike brands, including Lapierre, Raleigh, Redline and Torker in North America, and Ghost, Batavus and others in Europe.

“Diamondback has made a significant commitment to our program and is working very closely with our staff and athletes to deliver the most competitive racing machines available,” Jonas Carney, Optum Pro Cycling men's performance director, said in a press release. “Diamondback’s willingness to support us, and to collaborate in the areas that will help our riders get the most out of their racing, will be a major asset in 2014.”

Women’s performance manager Kevin Field said Diamondback designers are taking rider feedback for new frame improvements.

Optum was the number one men's team on last year's USA National Racing Calendar (NRC). The women's team won the USPRO Road National Championships with rider Jade Wilcoxson.

Sprinter Alex Candelario said he knows Diamondback from the brand's roots in mountain biking: “So to now be sponsored by such an American icon is truly something to be proud of."