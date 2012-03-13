Gallery: Classic Tirreno-Adriatico images

A look back over 25 years of the Race Between the Two Seas
As the curtain comes down on the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico, we take a look back at some classic images from the Race Between the Two Seas from the past twenty-five years.
From Giuseppe Saronni to Oscar Freire, Gianni Bugno to Mario Cipollini, Tirreno-Adriatico has long been the test site of choice for those riders preparing for Milan-San Remo, as our gallery demonstrates.
To pigeonhole the race as mere opening act for Milan-San Remo would be to do it a grave injustice, however. As our gallery shows, we have been treated to some fantastic racing in central Italy over the years, and the biggest names of every era have come to test themselves in Tirreno-Adriatico.
View the Classic Tirreno-Adriatico photo gallery here.
