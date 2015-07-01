Gallery: British riders at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 40 Mark Cavendish is victorious again on the Champs Elysées in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Geraint Thomas on the front at the 2013 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Wiggins wraps up overall victory in the 2012 Tour on penultimate day's time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Wiggins in a patriotic moment of celebration in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Bradley Wiggins on the podium in Paris in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Peter Kennaugh working at the 2013 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Froome, Stannard, Kennaugh, and Thomas team trialling in the 2013 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Froome on his way to victory on Mont Ventoux in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Froome crosses the line in Paris to seal his 2013 Tour win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Froome on the podium in Paris in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Froome and Thomas celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Simon Yates on the attack in his debut Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 World champion Cavendish notches another stage victory in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 David Millar wins a stage from a breakaway in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Boardman pulls on the yellow jersey in 1997 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Boardman surrounded by media at the 1997 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Chris Boardman riding for Crédit Agricole in the 1999 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 David Millar wearing the yellow jersey in his first Tour in 2000 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Cavendish takes a third of four stages at the 2008 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 David Millar riding for Garmin-Slipstream in the 2009 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Cavendish winning on the Champs Elysees in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Cummings riding for BMC at the 2012 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Steve Cummings time trialling for BMC in the 2012 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) takes the British nationals for the second time (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 29 of 40 Luke Rowe (Sky) in the escape (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 40 Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 40 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) en route to his fourth national title (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 32 of 40 Alex Dowsett celebrates his first GC victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) is on his way to setting the new Hour Record Image 34 of 40 Stephen Cummings celebrates his first win for MTN-Qhubeka. (Image credit: Sabine Jacob/CV/BettiniPhoto) Image 35 of 40 Peter Kennaugh holds off the charging field to take stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphine. Image 36 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates takes the overall lead at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Yates finishes fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates wins Stage 6 at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite the rip-roaring success of the Yorkshire Grand Départ of last year’s Tour de France, only four British riders were at the start, and only one made it to Paris.

12 months on and the picture looks decidedly different. No fewer than 10 Brits will take to start as the 102nd edition of the Tour de France kicks off in Utrecht on Saturday. That’s a record-equalling figure – the most since 1955.

Five of them – Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Ian Stannard, Peter Kennaugh, and debutant Luke Rowe – are from Team Sky, whose sole ambition is to put a second yellow jersey on the back of Froome. Stannard and Rowe will shepherd Froome through a Classics-flavoured opening week, while Thomas and Kennaugh will provide support across all terrain, including the mountains later in the race.

Elsewhere, Simon Yates gets another start with OricaGreenEdge and will be joined by his brother Adam, who is making his Tour debut. The two are still only 22 and the Australian team has stressed that the ambition will be to gain experience and go for a breakaway stage win rather than launch a concerted GC bid.

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) is another rider making his Tour de France debut after illness prevented him from taking to the start line last year. He’ll be riding in support of Nairo Quintana and will be of particular help in the team time trial on stage 9.

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is no stranger to the Tour and has racked up 25 career stage wins in the race. After being denied the opportunity to add to that tally last year, he’ll be as eager as ever across the relatively few sprint stages on this year's route.

Steve Cummings is the final British rider heading to France in July, riding for MTN-Qhubeka, the first African-registered team to ride the Tour. He has ridden Tours for Sky and BMC and will target the short opening time trial in Utrecht before showing his strength on the flat during the opening week and in the team trial.

In our gallery above, you can see images of all these riders as well as other British Tour icons such as Bradley Wiggins, David Millar, and Chris Boardman.

British riders at the 2015 Tour de France: Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe, Peter Kennaugh (all Sky), Simon Yates, Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)