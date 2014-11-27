Gallery: Bettini's 50 photos of 2014

Image 1 of 50 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) hits the deck at Paris-Roubaix and is then hit by Blaž Jarc (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 50 Bradley Wiggins' face says it all after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 50 The final stage of the Tour de France takes place on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 50 The final stage of the Giro d'Italia took place in Trieste (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 The tifosi watch the Giro's Monte Zoncolan stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Now they are some veins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali leads the peloton on the road to the Col d'Izoard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 50 There was a brief hailstorm during the 13th stage of the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 50 No wedding ceremony is complete without the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 50 A fireman helps the riders cool down at the Tour de Langkawi and inadvertently creates a rainbow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 50 The fifth stage of the Giro took the peloton from Taranto to Viggiano (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 50 There plenty of pink animals in Ireland to mark the Giro's visit. Here a Dublin cow joins in the fun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 Watching the Giro's time trial stage to Barolo through a wine glass (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 50 The Castle in Ponferrada was a popular spectator location during the world championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 50 The silhouette of the team time trial at the world championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 50 Rigoberto Uran and Nairo Quintana ride side-by-side up the Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 50 The peloton during Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 50 The peloton tries to hide from the wind and sand during the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 50 Fabain Cancellara at the front of the peloton during Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 50 A pizza maker shows off his goods during the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 50 The European track championships were held in Guadeloupe this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 50 Team time trial training in Belfast ahead of the Giro's first stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 50 Tulips line the roadside of the Giro's second stage to Belfast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 50 The first "Italian" stage of the Giro finished in Bari (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 50 Sand dunes were a regular sight during the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 50 Empty coconut husks on the side of the road at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 50 Alessandro Vanotti snaps a photo of teammate Vincenzo Nibali before the start of the stage in Besancon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 50 Adriano Malori at the Tour de San Luis on his way to the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 50 Michał Kwiatkowski can hardly believe he's just become world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 50 A shot of the conditions on the Stelvio during the Giro's stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 50 An Ag2r-La Mondiale rider wraps up and tries to keep warm on the Stelvio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 50 Getting the best shot of the peloton at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 50 Alberto Contador celebrates his third Vuelta a Espana win at the Santiago de Compostela church (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 50 Alberto Contador discussing the extent of his injuries with Bjarne Riis after crashing on the tenth stage of the Tour de France before retiring from the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 50 The peloton passes the Colosseum during Roma-Maxima (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 50 Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Unitedhealthcare) climbing to Genting Highlands at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 50 The legs of a podium hostess at the Volta Ao Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali wins his third stage of the Tour de France in Chamrousse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali on the Champs-Élysées and under the shadows of the Arc de Triomphe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 50 A fan half-commits to the Borat costume as he cheers on Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 50 Macey Stewart enjoying her junior time trial world champion gold medal win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 50 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) during a cold and snowy stage 16 of the Giro to Val Martello (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 50 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) struggles up the steep slopes of the muro di Guardiagrele (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 50 Its hot in Argentine during the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 50 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) surrounded by Colombian tifosi on the climb to Monte Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 50 Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his way to the time trial win at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 50 A field of pink sheep during the Giro's second stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 50 Vincenzo NIbali tries to cool down at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 50 Vincenzo NIbali at the launch of the 2015 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 50 Fabio Aru (Astana) time trailing during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian father and son photographers Roberto and Luca Bettini have again captured the important and emotional moments at the world's biggest cycling races during the 2014 season.

The Bettini family have been following cycling for more than three decades. This season, with Rome-based Ilario Biondi also working with them, they have followed the peloton from the Tour Down Under in January to the Tour of Beijing in October, and virtually every race in between.

Look through our gallery from the heat of Tour de San Luis and Dubai Tour to the colourful animals of the Giro d'Italia and the commanding Tour de France victory by Vincenzo Nibali.

