Gallery: Best of the cobbled classics

All the action from Dwars Door Vlaanderen to Paris-Roubaix
Image 1 of 71
Image 2 of 71
Image 3 of 71
Image 4 of 71
Image 5 of 71
Image 6 of 71
Image 7 of 71
Image 8 of 71
Image 9 of 71
Image 10 of 71
Image 11 of 71
Image 12 of 71
Image 13 of 71
Image 14 of 71
Image 15 of 71
Image 16 of 71
Image 17 of 71
Image 18 of 71
Image 19 of 71
Image 20 of 71
Image 21 of 71
Image 22 of 71
Image 23 of 71
Image 24 of 71
Image 25 of 71
Image 26 of 71
Image 27 of 71
Image 28 of 71
Image 29 of 71
Image 30 of 71
Image 31 of 71
Image 32 of 71
Image 33 of 71
Image 34 of 71
Image 35 of 71
Image 36 of 71
Image 37 of 71
Image 38 of 71
Image 39 of 71
Image 40 of 71
Image 41 of 71
Image 42 of 71
Image 43 of 71
Image 44 of 71
Image 45 of 71
Image 46 of 71
Image 47 of 71
Image 48 of 71
Image 49 of 71
Image 50 of 71
Image 51 of 71
Image 52 of 71
Image 53 of 71
Image 54 of 71
Image 55 of 71
Image 56 of 71
Image 57 of 71
Image 58 of 71
Image 59 of 71
Image 60 of 71
Image 61 of 71
Image 62 of 71
Image 63 of 71
Image 64 of 71
Image 65 of 71
Image 66 of 71
Image 67 of 71
Image 68 of 71
Image 69 of 71
Image 70 of 71
Image 71 of 71
This year’s spring classics had it all: Fabian Cancellara’s classics comeback, Peter Sagan’s ability to shock, both on the bike and on the podium, a fallen favourite in Tom Boonen, and enough thrills and spills that will relive in the memory for many years to come.
Cyclingnews looks back at the Spring cobbles, starting at Dwars Door Vlaanderen and Oscar Gatto reeling in a desperate Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) before the line.
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) announced he was ready for Belgium with a sumptuous performance in E3 Harelebeke, giving his rivals a taste of things to come.
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rallied at Gent-Wevelgem a few days later, as Omega Pharma QuickStep saw Tom Boonen crash out and Mark Cavendish miss out on a sprint finish.
At the Tour of Flanders Cancellara took over where he’d left off at E3 and after Boonen crashed out and headed to hospital, his RadioShack rival turned the screw to devastating effect on the Kwaremont and the Paterberg.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy