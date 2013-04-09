Trending

Gallery: Best of the cobbled classics

All the action from Dwars Door Vlaanderen to Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 71

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with one of his trademark finishes at Gent-Wevelgem

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with one of his trademark finishes at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 71

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) on the podium at De Panne

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) on the podium at De Panne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 71

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins a stage at De Panne

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins a stage at De Panne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 71

Tom Boonen leads his Omega Pharma QuickStep

Tom Boonen leads his Omega Pharma QuickStep
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 71

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) time trials to the win

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) time trials to the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 71

Fabian Cancellara solos in on another win at Flanders

Fabian Cancellara solos in on another win at Flanders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 71

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) slips back on the Paterberg

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) slips back on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 71

The start of the Tour of Flanders

The start of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 71

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the Tour of Flanders

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 71

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 71

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 71

Mark Cavendish was too far back for the sprint

Mark Cavendish was too far back for the sprint
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 71

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar)

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 71

Jack Bauer is forced to walk on the bergs of Flanders

Jack Bauer is forced to walk on the bergs of Flanders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 71

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) gets the win on Stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) gets the win on Stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 71

The peloton gathers in Oudenaarde for the start of Stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne

The peloton gathers in Oudenaarde for the start of Stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 71

Mark Cavendish celebrates with an Omega Pharma - Quick-Step teammate following his victory

Mark Cavendish celebrates with an Omega Pharma - Quick-Step teammate following his victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 71

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) showed ominous form during the Three Days of De Panne

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) showed ominous form during the Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 71

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) crashes out of the Tour of Flanders

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) crashes out of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 71

Juan Antonio Felcha (Vacansoleil-DCM) goes deep at Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Juan Antonio Felcha (Vacansoleil-DCM) goes deep at Dwars Door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 71

The riders switch to the bike path

The riders switch to the bike path
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 71

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) had a good spring but failed to secure the results he deserved

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) had a good spring but failed to secure the results he deserved
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 71

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) makes his late move at Dwars Doors Vlaanderen

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) makes his late move at Dwars Doors Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 71

Oscar Gatt (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) got the winner's kisses at Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Oscar Gatt (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) got the winner's kisses at Dwars Door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 71

Oscar Gatto passed Thomas Voeckler near the line to win Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Oscar Gatto passed Thomas Voeckler near the line to win Dwars Door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 71

Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) celebrates winning the sprint

Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) celebrates winning the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 71

Stijn Devolder played a key roll in RadioShack-Leopard's successful Classics campaign

Stijn Devolder played a key roll in RadioShack-Leopard's successful Classics campaign
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 71

Taylor Phinney (left) does his best to stay warm as BMC is presented to the crowd

Taylor Phinney (left) does his best to stay warm as BMC is presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 71

The peloton passes a snow-covered field at Gent-Wevelgem

The peloton passes a snow-covered field at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 71

The peloton passes through the Menin Gate in Ypres

The peloton passes through the Menin Gate in Ypres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 71

Andrei Amador (Movistar) ahead of Sky's Bernhard Eisel

Andrei Amador (Movistar) ahead of Sky's Bernhard Eisel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 71

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) charges ahead during Gent-Wevelgem

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) charges ahead during Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 71

Peter Sagan and daylight as the Cannondale rider heads for the finish line

Peter Sagan and daylight as the Cannondale rider heads for the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 71

Daniel Oss (BMC) grits his teeth

Daniel Oss (BMC) grits his teeth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 71

BMC's World Champion Philippe Gilbert out of the saddle at Gent-Wevelgem

BMC's World Champion Philippe Gilbert out of the saddle at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 71

Winning... Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Wevelgem

Winning... Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Wevelgem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 71

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) collapses on the grass

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) collapses on the grass
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 71

Bernhard Eisel (Sky) couldn't match the power and speed of the other favourites

Bernhard Eisel (Sky) couldn't match the power and speed of the other favourites
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 71

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) at the finish of Roubaix

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) at the finish of Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 71

A cut Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix

A cut Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 71

The peloton speed past in the 2013 Paris-Roubaix

The peloton speed past in the 2013 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 71

An exhausted Fabian Cancellara on the ground in the Roubaix velodrome

An exhausted Fabian Cancellara on the ground in the Roubaix velodrome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 71

John Degenkolb (Team Argos-Shimano) shows the strain

John Degenkolb (Team Argos-Shimano) shows the strain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 71

Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) leads the race through the Arenberg forest

Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) leads the race through the Arenberg forest
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 71

Juan Antonio Flecha dug deep to finish in the top ten

Juan Antonio Flecha dug deep to finish in the top ten
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 71

Fabian Cancellara bursts through the crowd to win his third Paris-Roubaix

Fabian Cancellara bursts through the crowd to win his third Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 71

Pozzato (Lampre) was off the pace this spring

Pozzato (Lampre) was off the pace this spring
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 71

The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix provide an epic backdrop

The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix provide an epic backdrop
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 71

Berhanrd Eisel (Sky) and Fabian Cancellara at Auchy lez Orchies a Bersee

Berhanrd Eisel (Sky) and Fabian Cancellara at Auchy lez Orchies a Bersee
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 71

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) negotiates a bend at Troisvilles a Inchy

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) negotiates a bend at Troisvilles a Inchy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 71

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet through the Quievy a Saint - Python

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet through the Quievy a Saint - Python
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 71

Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) attack on the Cysoing a Bourghelles

Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) attack on the Cysoing a Bourghelles
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 71

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) pushes Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) to the limit

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) pushes Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) to the limit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 71

Marked man: Cancellara is followed by the rest of the favourites at Paris-Roubaix

Marked man: Cancellara is followed by the rest of the favourites at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 71

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) crashes out of the Tour of Flanders

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) crashes out of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 71

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep) on the Koppenberg

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep) on the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 71

Fabian Cancellara (makes his move at Flanders

Fabian Cancellara (makes his move at Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 71

Peter Sagan can only watch as Fabian Cancellara goes clear

Peter Sagan can only watch as Fabian Cancellara goes clear
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 71

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the limit in the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the limit in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 71

Fabian Cancellara shares a moment with his wife after his Tour of Flanders win

Fabian Cancellara shares a moment with his wife after his Tour of Flanders win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 71

Johan Vansummeren digs deep at the Tour of Flanders

Johan Vansummeren digs deep at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 71

Lars Boom leads former teammate Juan Antonio Flecha in Flanders

Lars Boom leads former teammate Juan Antonio Flecha in Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 71

Sylvain Chavanel couldn't match Cancellara and Sagan at the Tour of Flanders

Sylvain Chavanel couldn't match Cancellara and Sagan at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 71

Jurgen Roelandts and Peter Sagan fight it out for second place in Flanders

Jurgen Roelandts and Peter Sagan fight it out for second place in Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 71

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) had a day to forget at the Tour of Flanders

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) had a day to forget at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 71

At the start of the 2013 Tour of Flanders

At the start of the 2013 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 71

Luca Paolini (Katusha) was Italy's top finisher in 21st place in Roubaix

Luca Paolini (Katusha) was Italy's top finisher in 21st place in Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 71

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) after Paris-Roubaix

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) after Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 71

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) wins the 2013 Paris-Roubaix

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) wins the 2013 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 71

Done and dusted: a tired Fabian Cancellara after his Paris-Roubaix win

Done and dusted: a tired Fabian Cancellara after his Paris-Roubaix win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 71

Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) reflects on his second place finish

Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) reflects on his second place finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)

This year’s spring classics had it all: Fabian Cancellara’s classics comeback, Peter Sagan’s ability to shock, both on the bike and on the podium, a fallen favourite in Tom Boonen, and enough thrills and spills that will relive in the memory for many years to come.

Cyclingnews looks back at the Spring cobbles, starting at Dwars Door Vlaanderen and Oscar Gatto reeling in a desperate Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) before the line.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) announced he was ready for Belgium with a sumptuous performance in E3 Harelebeke, giving his rivals a taste of things to come.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rallied at Gent-Wevelgem a few days later, as Omega Pharma QuickStep saw Tom Boonen crash out and Mark Cavendish miss out on a sprint finish.

At the Tour of Flanders Cancellara took over where he’d left off at E3 and after Boonen crashed out and headed to hospital, his RadioShack rival turned the screw to devastating effect on the Kwaremont and the Paterberg.

 