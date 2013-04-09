Gallery: Best of the cobbled classics

Image 1 of 71 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with one of his trademark finishes at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 71 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) on the podium at De Panne (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 71 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins a stage at De Panne (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 71 Tom Boonen leads his Omega Pharma QuickStep (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 71 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) time trials to the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 71 Fabian Cancellara solos in on another win at Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 71 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) slips back on the Paterberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 71 The start of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 71 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 71 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 71 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 71 Mark Cavendish was too far back for the sprint (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 71 Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 71 Jack Bauer is forced to walk on the bergs of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 71 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) gets the win on Stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 71 The peloton gathers in Oudenaarde for the start of Stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 71 Mark Cavendish celebrates with an Omega Pharma - Quick-Step teammate following his victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 71 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) showed ominous form during the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 71 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) crashes out of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 71 Juan Antonio Felcha (Vacansoleil-DCM) goes deep at Dwars Door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 71 The riders switch to the bike path (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 71 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) had a good spring but failed to secure the results he deserved (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 71 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) makes his late move at Dwars Doors Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 71 Oscar Gatt (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) got the winner's kisses at Dwars Door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 71 Oscar Gatto passed Thomas Voeckler near the line to win Dwars Door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 71 Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) celebrates winning the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 71 Stijn Devolder played a key roll in RadioShack-Leopard's successful Classics campaign (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 71 Taylor Phinney (left) does his best to stay warm as BMC is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 71 The peloton passes a snow-covered field at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 71 The peloton passes through the Menin Gate in Ypres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 71 Andrei Amador (Movistar) ahead of Sky's Bernhard Eisel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 71 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) charges ahead during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 71 Peter Sagan and daylight as the Cannondale rider heads for the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 71 Daniel Oss (BMC) grits his teeth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 71 BMC's World Champion Philippe Gilbert out of the saddle at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 71 Winning... Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 71 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) collapses on the grass (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 71 Bernhard Eisel (Sky) couldn't match the power and speed of the other favourites (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 71 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) at the finish of Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 71 A cut Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 71 The peloton speed past in the 2013 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 71 An exhausted Fabian Cancellara on the ground in the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 71 John Degenkolb (Team Argos-Shimano) shows the strain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 71 Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) leads the race through the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 71 Juan Antonio Flecha dug deep to finish in the top ten (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 71 Fabian Cancellara bursts through the crowd to win his third Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 71 Pozzato (Lampre) was off the pace this spring (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 71 The cobbles of Paris-Roubaix provide an epic backdrop (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 71 Berhanrd Eisel (Sky) and Fabian Cancellara at Auchy lez Orchies a Bersee (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 71 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) negotiates a bend at Troisvilles a Inchy (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 71 BMC's Greg Van Avermaet through the Quievy a Saint - Python (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) attack on the Cysoing a Bourghelles (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 71 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) pushes Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) to the limit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 71 Marked man: Cancellara is followed by the rest of the favourites at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 71 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) crashes out of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 71 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep) on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 71 Fabian Cancellara (makes his move at Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 71 Peter Sagan can only watch as Fabian Cancellara goes clear (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 71 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the limit in the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 71 Fabian Cancellara shares a moment with his wife after his Tour of Flanders win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 71 Johan Vansummeren digs deep at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 71 Lars Boom leads former teammate Juan Antonio Flecha in Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 71 Sylvain Chavanel couldn't match Cancellara and Sagan at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 71 Jurgen Roelandts and Peter Sagan fight it out for second place in Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 71 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) had a day to forget at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 71 At the start of the 2013 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 71 Luca Paolini (Katusha) was Italy's top finisher in 21st place in Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 71 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) wins the 2013 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 71 Done and dusted: a tired Fabian Cancellara after his Paris-Roubaix win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 71 Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco) reflects on his second place finish (Image credit: Sirotti)

This year’s spring classics had it all: Fabian Cancellara’s classics comeback, Peter Sagan’s ability to shock, both on the bike and on the podium, a fallen favourite in Tom Boonen, and enough thrills and spills that will relive in the memory for many years to come.

Cyclingnews looks back at the Spring cobbles, starting at Dwars Door Vlaanderen and Oscar Gatto reeling in a desperate Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) before the line.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) announced he was ready for Belgium with a sumptuous performance in E3 Harelebeke, giving his rivals a taste of things to come.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rallied at Gent-Wevelgem a few days later, as Omega Pharma QuickStep saw Tom Boonen crash out and Mark Cavendish miss out on a sprint finish.

At the Tour of Flanders Cancellara took over where he’d left off at E3 and after Boonen crashed out and headed to hospital, his RadioShack rival turned the screw to devastating effect on the Kwaremont and the Paterberg.



