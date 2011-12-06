Gallery: Behind the scenes with Team Spidertech

Image 1 of 37
The Spidertech riders dressed to impress at the presentation of the 2012 roster.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Team Spidertech powered by C10's 2012 squad.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Team Spidertech C10 riders undergo testing.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Spidertech's Simon Lambert-Lemay undergoes physical testing.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Will Routley gets ready for the Spidertech team presentation.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Bjorn Selander signed with Spidertech for 2012 after a stint at the ProTour RadioShack team.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Spidertech riders familiarize themselves with their sponsor's products.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Ryan Anderson and Lucas Euser at the Spidertech team's indoor training facility.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Team Spidertech's managers Steve Bauer and Josée Larocque.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Team Spidertech's David Boily had a solid 2011 season, highlighted by his 2nd place GC finish in the Tour de l'Avenir.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Team Spidertech has a high-tech indoor training facility in Toronto.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Spidertech's Simon Lambert-Lemay, Francois Parisien and Pat McCarty
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Simon Lambert-Lemay, Francois Parisien and Pat McCarty work out at an indoor training session.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Mission control at Spidertech's indoor training facility.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Spidertech riders take part in a seminar
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Spidertech riders discuss the upcoming season.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Team Spidertech riders at their indoor training facility.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Team Spidertech C10 riders are tested in the squad's indoor training facility.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Team Spidertech riders hard at work on their indoor trainers.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Switzerland's Raymond Künzli is new to Spidertech in 2012.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Spidertech riders at their indoor training studio in Toronto.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Team manager Steve Bauer and the riders comprising the 2012 Team Spidertech powered by C10 roster.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Team manager and co-founder Steve Bauer speaks at the Team Spidertech powered by C10 press conference.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Steve Bauer with three new recruits for Spidertech: Raymond Künzli, Bjorn Selander and Caleb Fairly
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The 2012 Spidertech team is introduced.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Spidertech riders at the team press conference.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
A Spidertech riders gets fitted for his AgilityGuard mouthguard.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The Spidertech powered by C10 squad is raring to go for 2012.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The 2012 Team Spidertech powered by C10 squad
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The Spidertech powered by C10 riders dressed to impress at the presentation of the 2012 roster.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
The Spidertech team presentation is underway.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Raymond Künzli, Bjorn Selander and Caleb Fairly are new to Team Spidertech for 2012.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Spidertech riders at the team press conference.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Team Spidertech riders out on the town.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Caleb Fairly gets fitted with Spidertech tape.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Team Spidertech powered by C10 has its own indoor training facility in Toronto.
(Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)
Canada's Team Spidertech powered by C10 squad recently conducted a pre-season training camp in Toronto and then rolled out the formal wear for the presentation of the 2012 roster.
Buoyed by the signings of
RadioShack's Bjorn Selander and HTC-Highroad's Caleb Fairly for the upcoming season, the team looks to build on its successful 2011 campaign as it embarks on a split North American-European calendar for its second year in the Pro Continental ranks.
"Pro cycling is a business and strong riders have options to sign with various teams. All teams must market themselves to riders to attract top talent," said team co-founder and manager Steve Bauer. "I am thrilled that we were able to recruit Caleb Fairly and Bjorn Selander. These riders bring a wealth of international experience and impressive racing resumes."
The team will depart for Europe in early January for pre-season training with the race season starting in late January.
View our gallery of the team's indoor training facility in Toronto as well as the team presentation.