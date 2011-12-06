Gallery: Behind the scenes with Team Spidertech

Image 1 of 37 The Spidertech riders dressed to impress at the presentation of the 2012 roster. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 37 Team Spidertech powered by C10's 2012 squad. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 37 Team Spidertech C10 riders undergo testing. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 4 of 37 Spidertech's Simon Lambert-Lemay undergoes physical testing. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 37 Will Routley gets ready for the Spidertech team presentation. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 37 Bjorn Selander signed with Spidertech for 2012 after a stint at the ProTour RadioShack team. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 7 of 37 Spidertech riders familiarize themselves with their sponsor's products. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 8 of 37 Ryan Anderson and Lucas Euser at the Spidertech team's indoor training facility. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 9 of 37 Team Spidertech's managers Steve Bauer and Josée Larocque. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 10 of 37 Team Spidertech's David Boily had a solid 2011 season, highlighted by his 2nd place GC finish in the Tour de l'Avenir. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 11 of 37 Team Spidertech has a high-tech indoor training facility in Toronto. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 12 of 37 Spidertech's Simon Lambert-Lemay, Francois Parisien and Pat McCarty (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 13 of 37 Simon Lambert-Lemay, Francois Parisien and Pat McCarty work out at an indoor training session. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 14 of 37 Mission control at Spidertech's indoor training facility. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 15 of 37 Spidertech riders take part in a seminar (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 16 of 37 Spidertech riders discuss the upcoming season. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 17 of 37 Team Spidertech riders at their indoor training facility. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 18 of 37 Team Spidertech C10 riders are tested in the squad's indoor training facility. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 19 of 37 Team Spidertech riders hard at work on their indoor trainers. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10) Image 20 of 37 Switzerland's Raymond Künzli is new to Spidertech in 2012. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 21 of 37 Spidertech riders at their indoor training studio in Toronto. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 22 of 37 Team manager Steve Bauer and the riders comprising the 2012 Team Spidertech powered by C10 roster. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 23 of 37 Team manager and co-founder Steve Bauer speaks at the Team Spidertech powered by C10 press conference. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 24 of 37 Steve Bauer with three new recruits for Spidertech: Raymond Künzli, Bjorn Selander and Caleb Fairly (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 25 of 37 The 2012 Spidertech team is introduced. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 26 of 37 Spidertech riders at the team press conference. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 27 of 37 A Spidertech riders gets fitted for his AgilityGuard mouthguard. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 28 of 37 The Spidertech powered by C10 squad is raring to go for 2012. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 29 of 37 The 2012 Team Spidertech powered by C10 squad (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 30 of 37 The Spidertech powered by C10 riders dressed to impress at the presentation of the 2012 roster. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 31 of 37 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 32 of 37 The Spidertech team presentation is underway. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 33 of 37 Raymond Künzli, Bjorn Selander and Caleb Fairly are new to Team Spidertech for 2012. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 34 of 37 Spidertech riders at the team press conference. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 35 of 37 Team Spidertech riders out on the town. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 36 of 37 Caleb Fairly gets fitted with Spidertech tape. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 37 of 37 Team Spidertech powered by C10 has its own indoor training facility in Toronto. (Image credit: Kevin Field/Team Spidertech C10)

Canada's Team Spidertech powered by C10 squad recently conducted a pre-season training camp in Toronto and then rolled out the formal wear for the presentation of the 2012 roster.

Related Articles SpiderTech adds Fairly and Selander for 2012

Buoyed by the signings of RadioShack's Bjorn Selander and HTC-Highroad's Caleb Fairly for the upcoming season, the team looks to build on its successful 2011 campaign as it embarks on a split North American-European calendar for its second year in the Pro Continental ranks.

"Pro cycling is a business and strong riders have options to sign with various teams. All teams must market themselves to riders to attract top talent," said team co-founder and manager Steve Bauer. "I am thrilled that we were able to recruit Caleb Fairly and Bjorn Selander. These riders bring a wealth of international experience and impressive racing resumes."

The team will depart for Europe in early January for pre-season training with the race season starting in late January.

View our gallery of the team's indoor training facility in Toronto as well as the team presentation.