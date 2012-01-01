Gallery: Astana unveils new signings and 2012 kit

Image 1 of 38 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 38 Team Astana for 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) out at the beach (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 38 Egor Silin (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 Egor Silin (Astana) is ready for a fight (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 38 Kenin Seeldraeyers (Astana) comes over from Quick Step (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 Kenin Seeldraeyers (Astana) comes over from Quick Step (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 Sergey Renev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 Simone Ponzi (Astana) is a new signing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Evgueny Petrov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) with his S-Works (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 38 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) will lead the team next season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) won a Giro d'Italia stage in 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 Back after his crash at the Tour de France, Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 Dmitry Muravyev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 Francesco Martinelli (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Dmitry Gruzdev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 38 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) moves over from RadioShack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) will lead the team at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 Borut Bozic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 Assan Bazayev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 Team Astana for 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 38 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 38 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 38 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 38 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) will be looking for a year without health problems (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 38 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Andrej Kasheskin (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Andrej Kasheskin (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 38 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Astana held their first training camp in the tail-end of the 2011, and the squad found time to take a set of publicity photos displaying their new team kit, bikes and roster for 2012.

The team's kit remains very much in keeping with its past, and the Specialized bikes are also retained.

The main changes come with the team roster, with a raft of new signings coming in. Andrey Kaschekin makes his move from Lampre permanent and is joined by fellow Lampre castaway Francesco Gavazzi. The team have also bolstered their climbing prowess with Kevin Seeldraeyers joining from Quick Step.

Janez Brajkovic is the biggest star to join. The former Dauphine winner joins from RadioShack and will be the team leader at the Tour de France in July.

