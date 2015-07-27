Gallery: After the Tour de France

Image 1 of 43 Chris Froome gives a final thumbs up as looks back toward the Arc de Triomphe following the final stage of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Chris Froome, Peter Sagan and Belgian national champion Preben Van Hecke of team Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise hold pints of beer as they celebrate on the podium of the 80th 'Natourcriterium Aalst' in Aalst. The race is a part of the traditional 'criteriums,' local races in which mainly cyclists who rode the Tour de France compete. Image 3 of 43 MTN-Qhubeka's Daniel Teklehaimanot signs autographs during 'Daags na de Tour,' in Boxmeer, the Netherlands, on July 27. Image 4 of 43 Robert Gesink signs autographs during 'Daags na de Tour,' in Boxmeer, the Netherlands, on July 27. Image 5 of 43 MTN-Qhubeka's Daniel Teklehaimanot signs autographs during 'Daags na de Tour,' in Boxmeer, the Netherlands, on July 27. Image 6 of 43 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 43 Peter Sagan gives his girlfriend Katarina Smolkova a ride on his bike following the last day of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 43 Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde flank Chris Froome on the final podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 43 Team Sky support cars had special paint for the final stage. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 43 The top three on the final posium at the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 43 Chris Froome kisses his wife, Michelle, following the last stage of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 43 Nairo Quintana (from left), Chris Froome and Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 Jets launch the final day of racing along the Champs Elysees (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 The peloton rolls past the Eiffel Tower during the final stage of the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 Peter Sagan and his girlfriend, Katarina Smolkova, leave the 2015 Tour de France behind. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Peter Sagan and his girlfriend, Katarina Smolkova, ride away from the 2015 Tour de France behind. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 MTN-Qhubeka's Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 The peoton in action with the Arc de Triomphe behind. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 Peter Sagan clowns around on the podium while Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana look on. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 Chris Froome and his wife, Michelle, following stage 21 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 43 A birds-eye view of the Champs Elysees. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 43 Thibaut Pinot and his girlfriend leave their hotel for the team's party following the 2015 Tour de France Image 23 of 43 Peter Sagan and his girlfriend Katarina Smolkova leave their hotel for the team's party following the 2015 Tour de France Image 24 of 43 Romain Bardet and his girlfriend leave their hotel for the team's party following the 2015 Tour de France Image 25 of 43 Andre Greipel celebrates with his daughters winning stage 21 of the 2015 Tour de France Image 26 of 43 Peter Sagan clowns around with his trophy on the Tour de France's final podium. Image 27 of 43 Nicolas Roche and his girlfriend leave their hotel for the team's party following the 2015 Tour de France Image 28 of 43 Nairo Quintana on the final podium of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 29 of 43 Alejandro Valverde and his children on the final podium of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 30 of 43 Team Sky line up duing the final stage of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 31 of 43 Team Sky approach the finish line of the 2015 Tour de France's final stage. Image 32 of 43 Peter Sagan and his girlfriend Katarina Smolkova leave their hotel for the team's party following the 2015 Tour de France Image 33 of 43 Nairo Quintana leaves his hotel for the team's party following the 2015 Tour de France Image 34 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) take part in the 80th edition of the Natourcriterium Aalst on July 27 in Aalst. Image 35 of 43 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) take part in the 80th edition of the Natourcriterium Aalst on July 27 in Aalst. Image 36 of 43 Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes part in the 80th edition of the Natourcriterium Aalst on July 27 in Aalst. Image 37 of 43 Wout Poels and Luke Rowe wear the yellow jersey of their team Sky leader, Chris Froome. Image 38 of 43 Bernard Hinault looks on during the trophy ceremony following stage 21 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 39 of 43 Cadel Evans of Australia signs autographs for fans following stage 21 of the 2015 Tour de France Image 40 of 43 Chris Froome is interviewed for EuroSport by three-time winner of the Tour de France Greg Lemond. Image 41 of 43 Oleg Tinkov, owner of Team Tinkoff-Saxo, looks on during the trophy ceremony following stage 21 of the 2015 Tour de France Image 42 of 43 Dave Brailsford, manager of Team Sky, looks on during the trophy ceremony following 21 of the 2015 Tour de France Image 43 of 43 Jakob Fulgsang (Astana) and his girlfriend Loulou leave their hotel for the team's party.

After three weeks of competing in one of the most unpredictable and exciting Tours in years, the riders and staff from the 2015 Tour de France were definitely ready to unwind from the stress and pressure. There's no shortage of post-race parties to attend, as teams and sponsors show their appreciation for the people who make the race happen both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes.

The days after the Tour de France are also filled with local criteriums, which pay the overall victor and other jersey winners to compete in their events. On Monday, 2015 overall winner Chris Froome and green jersey winner Peter Sagan were in Alast, where Sagan took a criterium win. Others, like MTN-Qhubeka's Daniel Teklehaimanot and LottoNL-Jumbo's Robert Gesink, went to The Netherlands. Check at the photo gallery above for a glimpse of what goes on immediately following cycling's most high-profile event.