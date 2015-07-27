Gallery: After the Tour de France

Parties, pomp and criteriums for riders following the French Grand Tour
After three weeks of competing in one of the most unpredictable and exciting Tours in years, the riders and staff from the 2015 Tour de France were definitely ready to unwind from the stress and pressure. There's no shortage of post-race parties to attend, as teams and sponsors show their appreciation for the people who make the race happen both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes.
The days after the Tour de France are also filled with local criteriums, which pay the overall victor and other jersey winners to compete in their events. On Monday, 2015 overall winner Chris Froome and green jersey winner Peter Sagan were in Alast, where Sagan took a criterium win. Others, like MTN-Qhubeka's Daniel Teklehaimanot and LottoNL-Jumbo's Robert Gesink, went to The Netherlands. Check at the photo gallery above for a glimpse of what goes on immediately following cycling's most high-profile event.
