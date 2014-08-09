Gallery: A day at the Windham World Cup

Image 1 of 31 Kate Courtney (Specialized) in the eliminator qualifying (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 31 A technical section of the downhill World Cup course in Windham, New York (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 31 Downhillers will get to do this gap jump during Saturday's finals (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 4 of 31 A rider from Brasil in training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 5 of 31 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Odlo) leads his teammates during training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 6 of 31 A rider enters the Rip van Winkle section of the course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 7 of 31 The BH-Suntour-KMC riders train two days ahead of the cross country race (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 8 of 31 There are plenty of beautiful flowers in the meadows that fill the ski slopes at Windham (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 9 of 31 French U23 national champion Jordan Sarrou trains with his BH-Suntour-KMC teammates (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 10 of 31 A BMC / Project Dirt rider out on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 11 of 31 A rider goes under another course cross-over point (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 12 of 31 There are plenty of beautiful views along the cross country and downhill courses - not that the racers will have time to enjoy them. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 13 of 31 Samuel Tremblay trains on the cross country course with teammates (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 14 of 31 An Australian junior downhiller goes airborne on a jump during qualifying (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 15 of 31 A rider gets air on the downhill course. At this point the downhill and cross country courses are right next to each other. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 16 of 31 An i.idro Drain Bianchi rider in training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 17 of 31 Some named sections of the course remind you that you are in New York, such as Sleepy Hollow (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 18 of 31 A Specialized rider in training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 19 of 31 Maghalie Rochette (Luna) during the eliminator qulaifying (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 20 of 31 Emil Lindgren sprints during the eliminator (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 21 of 31 Daniel Federspiel racing the eliminator qualifying (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 22 of 31 Eliminator world champion Paul van der Ploeg (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 23 of 31 Eliminator world champion Paul van der Ploeg (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 24 of 31 Andri Frischknect (Scott Odlo) racing the eliminator qualifying (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 25 of 31 When racing at a ski resort, sometimes organizers make use of the natural "features" (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 26 of 31 Casey Williams racing the eliminator qualifying (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 27 of 31 Larissa Connors on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 28 of 31 A look back down at Windham Mountain Resort, which is hosting the World Cup (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 29 of 31 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida Team) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 30 of 31 A rider competes in the eliminator qualifying (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 31 of 31 A junior downhiller catches air at a point where the downhill course crosses the cross country course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Windham, New York got underway on Friday. The only American round of the international series is featuring all three World Cup disciplines: eliminator, cross country and downhill.

Cyclingnews took a look at all three courses, observing some eliminator racing as well as cross country and downhill training.

The World Cup is enjoying perfect weather with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. The excellent weather and trail conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend with the downhill finals on Saturday and the cross country finals on Sunday.

