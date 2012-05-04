Trending

Gallery: 2012 Giro d'Italia teams presented in Herning

Pink pageantry in Denmark

Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi, Lampre's two Giro winners

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Androni-Venezuela

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
AG2R La Mondiale rolls in

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jerseys must be zipped up

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
GreenEdge heads to the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rabobank

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The NetApp team has special pink-themed jerseys for the Giro

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Lotto Belisol rolls up

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Movistar riders on the pink carpet

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Fans watch the Giro teams parade by

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Euskaltel-Euskadi

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Colnago-CSF Bardiani

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Garmin-Barracuda led in by Christian Vande Velde and Tyler Farrar

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Frank Schleck and the Radioshack-Nissan team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Saxo Bank team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Michele Scarponi and Damiano Cunego

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Liquigas-Cannondale

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
BMC comes along

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Katusha is led to the presentation

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger is Astana's GC man

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Astana follows their escort

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Farnese Vini team really stands out

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Sky heads to the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Frank Schleck was a late addition to the team

Frank Schleck was a late addition to the team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Androni-Venezuela

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The FDJ-BigMat team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Romain Feillu and Vacansoleil

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Adriano Malori waves

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Lotto-Belisol team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
AG2R La Mondiale rolls in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Some death-defying stunts?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck will lead RadioShack-Nissan at the 2012 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Garmin-Barracuda team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Katusha team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bjarne Riis interviewed at the Giro team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Taylor Phinney towers over the rest of the BMC Giro team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There were big crowds out in Herning to see the Giro teams

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
GreenEdge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vacansoleil is led to the presentation

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The ladies of the Giro

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Androni Venezuela riders

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Farnese Vini Selle Italia provides contrast for all the pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana heads to the 2012 Giro d'Italia team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Movistar team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Defending champ after Contador's DQ Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The backstage shuffle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky with world champion Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The presenters prepare for the Giro teams presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

On the eve of the start of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, Herning, Denmark rolled out the pink carpet for the 22 teams which will take part in the race. The 95th edition of the Italian tour gets underway on Saturday with a flat, fast 8.7km prologue that winds through the Danish town.

The teams were presented to the fans, with riders being led to the stage along the stretch of pink pavement behind a Danish cargo trike, commonly used by businesses in this bicycle-centric country.

New defending champion Michele Scarponi stood aside his fellow Giro champion teammate Damiano Cunego as the Lampre-ISD team was led to the podium.

Frank Schleck, a late addition to the RadioShack-Nissan roster, was the focus of much attention as he arrived to the stage, as was Danish prologue hopeful Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) and Danish general manager of Saxo Bank, Bjarne Riis.

Earlier in the day, riders were allowed to preview the prologue course while the streets were closed to traffic. But Garmin-Barracuda's Peter Stetina, who was apparently on course before the closure, was hit by a car during his reconnaissance. He was uninjured.

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) will be the first rider down the ramp at  3:40pm local time. The full list of Giro prologue start times is available here.

 

 