Gallery: 2012 Giro d'Italia teams presented in Herning

Image 1 of 53 Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi, Lampre's two Giro winners (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 53 Androni-Venezuela (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 53 AG2R La Mondiale rolls in (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 53 Jerseys must be zipped up (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 53 GreenEdge heads to the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 53 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 53 Rabobank (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 53 The NetApp team has special pink-themed jerseys for the Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 53 Lotto Belisol rolls up (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 53 Movistar riders on the pink carpet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 53 Fans watch the Giro teams parade by (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 53 Euskaltel-Euskadi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 53 Colnago-CSF Bardiani (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 53 Garmin-Barracuda led in by Christian Vande Velde and Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 53 Frank Schleck and the Radioshack-Nissan team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 53 The Saxo Bank team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 53 Michele Scarponi and Damiano Cunego (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 53 Liquigas-Cannondale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 53 BMC comes along (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 53 Katusha is led to the presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 53 Roman Kreuziger is Astana's GC man (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 53 Astana follows their escort (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 53 The Farnese Vini team really stands out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 53 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 53 Team Sky heads to the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 53 Frank Schleck was a late addition to the team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 53 Androni-Venezuela (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 53 The FDJ-BigMat team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 53 Romain Feillu and Vacansoleil (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 53 Adriano Malori waves (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 53 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 53 The Lotto-Belisol team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 53 AG2R La Mondiale rolls in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 53 Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 53 Some death-defying stunts? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 53 Frank Schleck will lead RadioShack-Nissan at the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 53 The Garmin-Barracuda team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 53 The Katusha team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 53 Bjarne Riis interviewed at the Giro team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 53 Taylor Phinney towers over the rest of the BMC Giro team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 53 There were big crowds out in Herning to see the Giro teams (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 53 GreenEdge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 53 Vacansoleil is led to the presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 53 The ladies of the Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 53 The Androni Venezuela riders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 53 Farnese Vini Selle Italia provides contrast for all the pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 53 Astana heads to the 2012 Giro d'Italia team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 53 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 53 The Movistar team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 53 Defending champ after Contador's DQ Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 53 The backstage shuffle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 53 Team Sky with world champion Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 53 The presenters prepare for the Giro teams presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

On the eve of the start of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, Herning, Denmark rolled out the pink carpet for the 22 teams which will take part in the race. The 95th edition of the Italian tour gets underway on Saturday with a flat, fast 8.7km prologue that winds through the Danish town.

The teams were presented to the fans, with riders being led to the stage along the stretch of pink pavement behind a Danish cargo trike, commonly used by businesses in this bicycle-centric country.

New defending champion Michele Scarponi stood aside his fellow Giro champion teammate Damiano Cunego as the Lampre-ISD team was led to the podium.

Frank Schleck, a late addition to the RadioShack-Nissan roster, was the focus of much attention as he arrived to the stage, as was Danish prologue hopeful Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) and Danish general manager of Saxo Bank, Bjarne Riis.

Earlier in the day, riders were allowed to preview the prologue course while the streets were closed to traffic. But Garmin-Barracuda's Peter Stetina, who was apparently on course before the closure, was hit by a car during his reconnaissance. He was uninjured.

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) will be the first rider down the ramp at 3:40pm local time. The full list of Giro prologue start times is available here.