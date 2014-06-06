Gallery: 10 years of the Dauphiné

The Tour de France dress rehearsal by Tim De Waele
The Critérium du Dauphiné, or Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré as it was known before its former newspaper title sponsor handed over the reins to Tour de France organiser ASO in 2010, has traditionally been one of two important proving grounds for Tour contenders, together with the Tour de Suisse.
Since the ASO's takeover, the race has begun to more closely resemble the Tour, with similar jerseys, podium presenters, sponsor paraphernalia and players.
Although the Dauphiné is an important Tour warm-up, there have only been 10 riders in the 65 editions of the race to win both races in the same year - two of the double wins happened in the last two editions, when Team Sky dominated first with Bradley Wiggins in 2012 and then with Chris Froome last year.
Will 2014 be another year for the Tour-Dauphiné double? What will this year's race tell us about July? Thumb through this gallery of images from the past ten years by photographer Tim De Waele, and be sure to post your feedback in the comments below.
