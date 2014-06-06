Gallery: 10 years of the Dauphiné

Image 1 of 47 The 2013 Dauphiné was all about Chris Froome and Sky, a good predictor of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 The fans get their banners ready (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 The podium in the Dauphiné can closely resemble that of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 The cows don't need any practice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Team Sky has dominated the Dauphiné in recent years (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Andy Schleck has never had luck in the Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Nairo Quintana demonstrated his talents in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Young riders like Arthur Vichot (FDJ) can shine in the breakaways (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 The time trial is often a critical stage in the Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 Bradley Wiggins won in 2012, before sideburns (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Weather can be very good, or very bad in the Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Sometimes relative unknowns like David Veilleux (Europcar) get a chance to shine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Sprinters can count on the race for a few stages to perfect their lead-outs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Samuel Sanchez scored Euskaltel's final WorldTour victory in the 2013 Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 of the Stage Four stand on the podium. The Critérium du Dauphiné, or Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré as it was known before its former newspaper title sponsor handed over the reins to Tour de France organiser ASO in 2010, has traditionally been one of two important proving grounds for Tour contenders, together with the Tour de Suisse.

Since the ASO's takeover, the race has begun to more closely resemble the Tour, with similar jerseys, podium presenters, sponsor paraphernalia and players.

Although the Dauphiné is an important Tour warm-up, there have only been 10 riders in the 65 editions of the race to win both races in the same year - two of the double wins happened in the last two editions, when Team Sky dominated first with Bradley Wiggins in 2012 and then with Chris Froome last year.

Will 2014 be another year for the Tour-Dauphiné double? What will this year's race tell us about July? Thumb through this gallery of images from the past ten years by photographer Tim De Waele, and be sure to post your feedback in the comments below.