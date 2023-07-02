Gaia Realini continues to take Giro Donne 'step by step'

Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek), the best young rider in the Giro d'Italia Donne after stage 3, is one of the few riders still within one minute of race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

Realini and Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) were the only two riders within chasing distance of Van Vleuten after she attacked on the Passo della Colla in the finale of stage 2 but opted not to chase for tactical reasons because her teammate Elisa Longo Borghini had followed the world champion's move.

"My role was to keep a high pace. Annemiek attacked very strongly, and soon afterwards I saw Elisa on her wheel. I didn't respond to avoid bringing other athletes to her wheel; it was a logical team choice," Realini recounted the moment of the attack.

Longo Borghini, however, could not hold Van Vleuten's wheel and dropped back. Eventually, Realini and Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) joined up to chase Van Vleuten, trying to limit their losses on the descent.

"We both took turns, but we knew that it would be almost impossible to get back to Van Vleuten on our own. It was still right to cooperate to not let the gap grow too much. When I heard that the chasing group with Elisa was close to us, the collaboration obviously lost its meaning for me," said Realini.

After being caught, the minuscule climber played no role in the sprint for second, finishing 11th and last in the group after helping to set up Longo Borghini who crossed the line in fourth place.

Nevertheless, Realini proved her climbing prowess once again and showed that she is a force to be reckoned with in the mountains.

Unfortunately for her, the 2023 Giro Donne does not feature very many high mountains. Realini maintained that the race would be a learning experience in what is still her first season in a Women's WorldTour team, without any distinct goals in the general classification.

"My ambitions for the Giro have not changed overnight, the expectations remain the same also after stage two. The team wants me to prove myself within a strategy that enhances teamwork; that is our key to winning. I know that I am strong on the climbs, but honestly this is not a Giro for pure climbers like me. When the terrain is right for me, I will be ready.

"For me, the Giro is a race to be experienced step by step," Realini damped expectations that she would be going all-out in a bid for victory or the overall podium in the coming week.