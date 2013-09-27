Gadret signs deal with Movistar for 2014
Leaves AG2R La Mondiale for Spain
John Gadret signed a one-year contract with the Spanish Movistar team, bringing an end to his eight-year stint with the AG2R La Mondiale team.
In press release from the Spanish team, Gadret’s new team stated that their news signing was “reinforcing the Blues' potential in the mountains, the terrain suiting him best and where he's offered his best performances.”
Now 34, Gadret finished a surprise third overall in the 2011 Giro d’Italia, a race in which he also won a stage. He finished 11th a year later and claimed 22nd place in this year’s Tour de France.
Gadret become Movistar’s fifth confirmed signing after Alex Marque, Jasha Sütterlin, Gorka Izagirre and Adriano Malori.
