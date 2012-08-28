Gadret out of Vuelta with stomach problems

Image 1 of 3 John Gadret (AG2R) has been nipping at the heels of a Grand Tour break-out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) finished third overall in the 2011 Giro d'Italia and is a dark horse favourite to podium once again in 2012. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Gadret of AG2R La Mondiale did not start the tenth stage of the Vuelta a España on Tuesday. The French rider is suffering from gastro-intestinal problems.

Team doctor Eric Bouvat said on the team website that he was diagnosed with digestive problems requiring further assessment as soon as possible.”

Gadret, 33, had struggled through the first nine stages, and was in 53rd position when he abandoned. He finished eleventh overall in the Giro d'Italia and had come to the Vuelta as the French team's captain. Gadret was third overall in the 2011 Giro.

He became only he fifth rider to abandon the race, leaving 193 riders still in the field.