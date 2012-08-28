Gadret out of Vuelta with stomach problems
AG2R rider only fifth to abandon Spanish grand tour
John Gadret of AG2R La Mondiale did not start the tenth stage of the Vuelta a España on Tuesday. The French rider is suffering from gastro-intestinal problems.
Related Articles
Team doctor Eric Bouvat said on the team website that he was diagnosed with digestive problems requiring further assessment as soon as possible.”
Gadret, 33, had struggled through the first nine stages, and was in 53rd position when he abandoned. He finished eleventh overall in the Giro d'Italia and had come to the Vuelta as the French team's captain. Gadret was third overall in the 2011 Giro.
He became only he fifth rider to abandon the race, leaving 193 riders still in the field.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy