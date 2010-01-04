Fullana returns to on-the-bike training

Image 1 of 3 Marga Fullana (Massi) not only fast on her bike, but also fast on her feet. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 Marga Fullana (Massi) is interviewed by reporters (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 Marga Fullana (Massi) participates in an off-season 24-hour running event (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Former cross country World Champion Marga Fullana is several weeks into her preparation for the 2010 season, but much of her training thus far has been running rather than riding. The Spaniard has a passion not only for mountain biking, but also for athletics.

In December, Fullana made it to the podium in a 'cross race and a 10km running race. She also joined the challenge of Toni Contesti, a runner who was competing in a 24-hour distance challenge.

With the arrival of the New Year, the Spaniard is switching her focus back to the bike although she'll continue with some running, walking and gym sessions.

The 37-year-old Fullana is expected to compete again in the full World Cup season and World Championships. She won the World Championships in 1999, 2000 and 2008. She ended the 2009 season ranked fifth in the World Cup.