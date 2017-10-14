Fuglsang continues his comeback at Gee-Tour of Guangxi

Image 1 of 5 Injured Jakob Fuglsang struggled during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) Image 3 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his Critérium du Dauphiné victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang eventually gave in to his injuries and abandoned the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang answering questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jacob Fuglsang has been named in Astana’s line-up for the Gee-Tour of Guangxi WorldTour race in China as the Danish Grand Tour rider continues his recovery from crashes and fractures at the Tour de France and a criterium in Herning, Denmark.

Fuglsang won the Criterium du Dauphine in June, making him a real contender for the Tour de France. However, he crashed hard with teammate Dario Cataldo on stage 11 while lying fifth overall. He tried to continue despite multiple injuries but suffered in the Pyrenees. He eventually abandoned on stage 13 after being diagnosed with small fractures in his scaphoid and the head of the radius, near the elbow.

Fuglsang was able to start racing again in mid-August but then crashed at the Herning criterium, fracturing his collarbone. He returned for the Gran Prix de Quebec and Montreal in Canada and won the opening stage of the Tour of Almaty in Kazakhstan.

Having done little racing since the Tour de France, Fuglsang is looking to race as much as possible before taking a break and preparing for 2018. With Fabio Aru set to move to UAE Team Emirates, Fuglsang is expected to be the Astana team leader for the Tour de France.

Fuglsang will have the support of Dario Cataldo, Andriy Grivko, Arman Kamyshev, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and Artyom Zakharov at the Tour of Guangxi, which takes place between October 19-24.

The race secured WorldTour status in its first year and has attracted 16 WorldTour teams thanks to a deal with the Velon teams association. Only AG2R-La Mondiale and FDJ are missing, with Professional Continental teams Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Nippo Vini Fantini completing the start list.

The six days of racing includes several circuit stages and hilltop finish on stage four that should shape the final overall classification.

The stand-out names on the official start list include Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), Mikel Landa and Wout Poels (Team Sky), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) and Jack Haig (Orica-Scott).

