Landa to ride final race for Team Sky at Tour of Guangxi

Mikel Landa will finish his season at the inaugural Tour of Guangxi at the end of October, according to Spanish website Zikloland. The Chinese race is the final event on the 2017 WorldTour calendar and, with the 27-year-old bound for Movistar next season, it will be Landa's final appearance in Team Sky colours.

No teams have confirmed their full line-up just yet, but Landa is likely to be joined in Guangxi by teammate Owain Doull, who has hinted that he will be in attendance. The six-day race sees WorldTour racing return to China for the first time in three years after the Tour of Beijing folded in 2014, and is a mixture of sprint and hilly stages.

Before heading out to China, Landa will complete a brief Italian one-day race programme that will begin with Tre Valli Varesine on October 3, followed by Milano-Torino two days later, and Il Lombardia on Saturday, October 7. It will be Landa's seventh consecutive appearance at Il Lombardia after making his debut in 2011. His best result at the one-day Monument race was 21st in 2013 while racing for Euskaltel-Euskadi.

Landa has enjoyed an almost two-month break following a busy early-season schedule that saw him ride both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France. The final four races will bring Landa's total number of race days for 2017 to 82.

He started his year at the Ruta del Sol in February and rode Tirreno-Adriatico, the Volta a Catalunya and the Tour of the Alps before turning his attention to the Giro. The Spaniard dropped out of the general classification fight early on after a crash caused by a stationary motorbike but went on to win a stage and the mountains classification.

He had hoped to ride his home Vuelta a Espana, but was roped in to support Chris Froome at the Tour de France. Froome won the Tour, but Landa expressed his frustrations after not being allowed certain freedoms to attack in the latter part of the race and just missed out on the podium, eventually finishing in fourth place.

Landa last competed at the Vuelta a Burgos, where he won two stages and the overall classification, at the start of August. During that time he has taken over the running of the Euskadi development squad, which he rode for in his formative years. Landa hopes that the team will be able to race at Continental level in 2018.