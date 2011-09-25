Fuglsang confirmed for RadioShack-Nissan-Trek

Image 1 of 2 Jakob Fuglsang took sixth on the stage to move into second overall (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 2 of 2 Jakob Fuglsang donned the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang will ride for RadioShack-Nissan-Trek in 2012 and is set to be the team's captain at the Giro d'Italia. The Dane's agent has confirmed that team manager Johan Bruyneel will keep Fuglsang on the team.

The merger of RadioShack and Leopard Trek for 2012 has caused confusion about who will be on the final 30-rider roster of the team. Fuglsang was one of many Leopard riders who did not know his future.

His agent, Moreno Nicoletti, confirmed to dr.dk that Fuglsang will fulfill his contract with Leopard for 2012. His full race programme will be planned during the winter, but according to Nicoletti, Fuglsang will be team captain at the Giro d'Italia, which he has not yet ridden in his career. It is not yet known whether he will ride the Tour de France.