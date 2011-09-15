Fuglsang uncertain about his future after team merger

Jakob Fuglsang donned the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang has a contract with Leopard SA for 2012 but has admitted he still has to decide if will stay with the team following the announced merger with RadioShack.

“I do not particularly like the situation I am in right now, but I can't do much other than wait for an announcement from the team,” he told Ekstrabladet.dk.

“I'm pretty sure that I'll have a team to ride for next season. It's just a question of which team. I'm still not sure that I have a place on the new team and so I'm not closing my eyes to other possibilities. My manager has talked to interested teams that have approached him.”

Fuglsang, 26, finished 11th overall at the recent Vuelta, despite the turmoil and changes going on at Leopard Trek. The team will be known as RadioShack-Nissan-Trek, and it is not yet clear which Leopard Trek and RadioShack riders will be on the team.

Fuglsang suggested that the arrival of Andreas Klöden and Christopher Horner could mean he is bumped down the team hierarchy. “That was not the idea when I switched to Leopard Trek,” he said.

Much of the news about the team's future has been done through the media, irritating Fuglsang and others people involved. “I must say I am disappointed. Especially because the communication has been so poor. Management certainly has its reasons to communicate as it has done, but it has left the riders in the dark.”